Peter Obi denies endorsing Abure-led NWC, gives reason for visiting LP HQ

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Following Obi’s visit, the party released a statement claiming their former presidential candidate from the 2023 election had endorsed the Julius Abure-led national working committee.

Recommended articles

However, Tanko clarified on Wednesday, May 22, that Peter Obi’s visit was not just a visit, but a significant move towards addressing conflicts between the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the party’s leadership.

This underscores Obi’s commitment to fostering unity and harmony within the party.

He said, “Obi’s visit to Labour Party yesterday was not to endorse anybody, but occassioned by his reconcilliatory move. Julius Abure, in his speech, stated clearly how Obi came to the office, and Obi, in his speech, clarified the same while preaching peace and his mantra’ Pursuit of better Nigeria for the poor.’

ADVERTISEMENT

“Leadership of NLC/TUC Political Arm Commorades Titus Amba and Chris Uyot who were informed of Obi travelling out today, hence will honour thier invitation, also met with him, and extensively discussed same peace move with them.

“Obi had repeatedly maintained that his interest was to carry everybody along into one strong family and not to support one against the other.”

According to Channels TV, Tanko highlighted that Obi consistently promoted peace in all his interactions with stakeholders, urging them to stay focused on alleviating Nigeria’s suffering and pain.

He mentioned that the LP presidential candidate intends to keep engaging with key stakeholders and various groups to build an inclusive political community united by the shared vision of saving Nigeria.

Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police can't handle security alone - Aiyedatiwa calls for security synergy

Police can't handle security alone - Aiyedatiwa calls for security synergy

Tinubu appoints Shehu Muhammed as new FRSC Marshal

Tinubu appoints Shehu Muhammed as new FRSC Marshal

ANSAA threatens to remove filling stations' signage for unpaid ad fees

ANSAA threatens to remove filling stations' signage for unpaid ad fees

Oyo workers' urge Makinde to urgently increase wage amid economic challenges

Oyo workers' urge Makinde to urgently increase wage amid economic challenges

Peter Obi denies endorsing Abure-led NWC, gives reason for visiting LP HQ

Peter Obi denies endorsing Abure-led NWC, gives reason for visiting LP HQ

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Fresh crisis rocks Cross River as lawmakers impeach speaker

Fresh crisis rocks Cross River as lawmakers impeach speaker

There's no celebration planned for Tinubu's 1-year anniversary - Idris

There's no celebration planned for Tinubu's 1-year anniversary - Idris

Police detain VeryDarkMan again over alleged comments against senior officers

Police detain VeryDarkMan again over alleged comments against senior officers

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

'I want to be beautiful' - Sha’Carri Richardson on why she keeps long nails

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

Osimhen: PSG set for life after Mbappe with 200 BILLION NAIRA move for Super Eagles star

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie

2027: Tinubu will coast to victory if Atiku steps down for Obi - Lauretta Onochie

Chief Celestine Ogba

Ebonyi lawmaker dumps Labour Party for APC

Sim Fubara, Goodluck Jonathan and Nyesom Wike. [Facebook]

Rivers Crisis: Ex-President Jonathan wades into Fubara, Wike war

Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor, Governor Siminalayi Fubara [Premium Times]

Fubara declares victory over enemies of his govt