Peter Obi denies endorsing Abure-led NWC, gives reason for visiting LP HQ

However, Tanko clarified on Wednesday, May 22, that Peter Obi’s visit was not just a visit, but a significant move towards addressing conflicts between the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC), and the party’s leadership.

This underscores Obi’s commitment to fostering unity and harmony within the party.

He said, “Obi’s visit to Labour Party yesterday was not to endorse anybody, but occassioned by his reconcilliatory move. Julius Abure, in his speech, stated clearly how Obi came to the office, and Obi, in his speech, clarified the same while preaching peace and his mantra’ Pursuit of better Nigeria for the poor.’

“Leadership of NLC/TUC Political Arm Commorades Titus Amba and Chris Uyot who were informed of Obi travelling out today, hence will honour thier invitation, also met with him, and extensively discussed same peace move with them.

“Obi had repeatedly maintained that his interest was to carry everybody along into one strong family and not to support one against the other.”

According to Channels TV, Tanko highlighted that Obi consistently promoted peace in all his interactions with stakeholders, urging them to stay focused on alleviating Nigeria’s suffering and pain.