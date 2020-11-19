Edor debunked the rumour in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar on Thursday.

He was reacting to a statement on Twitter purportedly credited to the union, calling off the strike.

“As I talk to you now, ASUU does not have a Twitter account, so I wonder where that statement came from. As far as I am concerned, it is fake news,” he said.

The chairman, however, said that a meeting between ASUU and the Federal Government on the lingering strike may hold on Friday.

The union has been on an indefinite strike since April 4 and has held meetings many times with the Federal Government to resolve the impasse without success.