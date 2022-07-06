RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

ISWAP claims responsibility for Kuje jailbreak, releases video of attack

Nurudeen Shotayo

The terrorist group released a video showing its men in action at the Kuje prison facility.

Kuje prison was attacked on Tuesday, July 5, 2020 (TheCable)
Kuje prison was attacked on Tuesday, July 5, 2020 (TheCable)

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje, Abuja.

Pulse had earlier reported that terrorists broke into the facility located in the Kuje area on the night of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, throwing explosive devices and shooting at the prison guards before releasing over 800 inmates, including some Boko Haram suspects.

Meanwhile, in a video that surfaced online on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, ISWAP showed how its men forced their way into the facility.

The video, released by the Islamic State’s A’maq Agency, beared the caption: “Fighters of Islamic State attacked Kuje prison in Abuja yesterday and succeeded in freeing dozens of prisoners.”

The words were written in Arabic.

Tens of fighters were seen marching in clusters and shooting while a structure and vehicles were on fire in the 38 seconds video.

An elderly man donning a native attire was spotted with the young fighters who were screaming on top of their voices.

The Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, had on Wednesday said the attackers marched toward the section where Boko Haram suspects were kept, adding that all the 64 suspects couldn't not be accounted for after the attack.

“The prison is accommodating about 994 inmates and over 600 escaped. Many people have been recaptured and brought back to the prison. Maybe by the close of the day, more will have been captured and returned,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed disappointment with the intelligence system on the terrorist attack.

Reacting to the shocking event, Buhari who paid a visit to the facility on Wednesday, raised concerns about the lack of advance intelligence before the terrorists struck.

In a tweet on his official Twitter page, the president wondered how the terrorists were able to plan and execute an attack of that magnitude without getting caught.

"Saddened by the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje. I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it? I am expecting a comprehensive report on this shocking incident," he tweeted.

The Kuje prison attack happened on the same day the President's advance convoy came under bandits attack in Kaduna.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo

