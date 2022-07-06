I'm disappointed with intelligence system, Buhari fumes over Kuje prison attack

This was as the President expressed sadness over the development.

Pulse reports that suspected terrorists stormed the prison located in the Kuje area on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, dislodging the prison guards with explosives and gunshots before freeing over 800 inmates in an operation that lasted for three hours.

Bashir Magashi, the Minister of Defence, had said on Wednesday that all the Boko Haram suspects kept in the facility had disappeared after the attack.

While giving account of the event, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Mr Abubakar Umar, said four inmates died and a total of 879 escaped of which over 300 have been recaptured.

Reacting to the shocking event, Buhari who paid a visit to the facility on Wednesday, raised concerns about the lack of advance intelligence before the terrorists struck.

In a tweet on his official Twitter page, the president wondered how the terrorists were able to plan and execute an attack of that magnitude without getting caught.

"Saddened by the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Kuje. I am disappointed with the intelligence system. How can terrorists organize, have weapons, attack a security installation and get away with it? I am expecting a comprehensive report on this shocking incident," he tweeted.

The Kuje prison attack happened on the same day the President's advance convoy came under bandits attack in Kaduna.