Bandits open fire on President Buhari's convoy in Katsina

The incident happened on the evening of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, as the convoy carrying the advance team of security guards as well as protocol and media officers to the President's state came under the enemy fire.

Confirming the development, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, said in a statement that president Buhari was not in the convoy at the time of the attack.

The advance team heading for Daura, Buhari's hometown, ahead of the president's Sallah trip, was attacked near Dutsinma in Katsina.

Shehu stated that the attackers, who had taken ambush positions, opened fire on the convoy but were repelled by the combined firepower of operatives of the military, police, and the Department of State Services (DSS) accompanying the convoy.

He said, “The Presidency has described as sad and unwelcome, the shooting incident near Dutsinma, Katsina State, at the convoy of cars carrying the Advance Team of security guards, protocol and media officers ahead of President, Muhammadu Buhari’s trip to Daura for Sallah.”

“The attackers opened fire on the convoy from ambush positions but were repelled by the military, police and DSS personnel accompanying the convoy.

“Two persons in the convoy are receiving treatment for the minor injuries they suffered. All the other personnel, staff and vehicles made it safely to Daura,” Shehu said in a statement.

The attack on Buhari's advance team is the latest in a series of criminal activities by the