IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, said Suleman should guard his utterances against the separatist group and the Igbo nation.

In a statement he signed, Powerful lamented that Suleman and Bakare had verbally attacked IPOB and the Igbo nation without cause.

He said: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the unprovoked verbal attack and ranting by Apostle Suleiman against IPOB and the enterprising Igbo nation.

“It is a puzzle that a man of God will abandon his calling and resort to attacking a nation without any cause. When has unguarded utterance against IPOB and the Igbo nation become part of Suleman’s calling?

“We don’t intend to join issues with Apostle Suleiman and his likes such as Tunde Bakare but our message to them is very unambiguous: They should steer clear from any matter concerning IPOB or the great Igbo race.

“Let them concentrate on their apostolic calling and restrain from unguarded utterances or vituperations on subjects beyond them.

“We don’t want to have issues with any man of God, and men of God should know their limits.

“Men of God in the bible days were never known for controversies.”

Recently, Suleman claimed Nigerians do not trust Igbos because they don’t support themselves.

The cleric alleged that Igbos tear themselves down at any given opportunity.

Citing how Igbos have fought against each other, Suleman said an Igbo Senate President, Evan Enwerem was removed by another Igbo man, Chuba Okadigbo.