RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

Authors:

Ima Elijah

“Men of God in the bible days were never known for controversies”

IPOB sends warning to Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for loose statements
IPOB sends warning to Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for loose statements

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Tuesday, May 4, 2022, cautioned Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries and Pastor Tunde Bakare against unguarded utterances.

Recommended articles

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, said Suleman should guard his utterances against the separatist group and the Igbo nation.

In a statement he signed, Powerful lamented that Suleman and Bakare had verbally attacked IPOB and the Igbo nation without cause.

He said: “The attention of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been drawn to the unprovoked verbal attack and ranting by Apostle Suleiman against IPOB and the enterprising Igbo nation.

“It is a puzzle that a man of God will abandon his calling and resort to attacking a nation without any cause. When has unguarded utterance against IPOB and the Igbo nation become part of Suleman’s calling?

“We don’t intend to join issues with Apostle Suleiman and his likes such as Tunde Bakare but our message to them is very unambiguous: They should steer clear from any matter concerning IPOB or the great Igbo race.

“Let them concentrate on their apostolic calling and restrain from unguarded utterances or vituperations on subjects beyond them.

“We don’t want to have issues with any man of God, and men of God should know their limits.

“Men of God in the bible days were never known for controversies.”

Recently, Suleman claimed Nigerians do not trust Igbos because they don’t support themselves.

The cleric alleged that Igbos tear themselves down at any given opportunity.

Citing how Igbos have fought against each other, Suleman said an Igbo Senate President, Evan Enwerem was removed by another Igbo man, Chuba Okadigbo.

Powerful warned Suleman and Bakare to steer clear of issues concerning IPOB and the Igbo nation, as it would no longer be tolerated.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Malami refutes allegation of distributing vehicles to APC officials

Malami refutes allegation of distributing vehicles to APC officials

Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

Ukatu imported N22bn tramadol with Abba Kyari's help - NDLEA

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

IPOB warns Apostle Suleman, Tunde Bakare for 'loose statements'

2023: APC set up committee to screen guber aspirants in C/River

2023: APC set up committee to screen guber aspirants in C/River

Emir of Ilorin drums support for AbdulRazaq

Emir of Ilorin drums support for AbdulRazaq

All will be well with Nigeria – Obasanjo

All will be well with Nigeria – Obasanjo

Buhari meets APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa

Buhari meets APC presidential aspirant, Bola Tinubu at Aso Villa

Saraki’s office knocks BMO over claims on Tucano jets

Saraki’s office knocks BMO over claims on Tucano jets

Tension in PDP as CUPP, others call for Anyanwu’s sack as national scribe

Tension in PDP as CUPP, others call for Anyanwu’s sack as national scribe

Trending

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks

Why I defied Sultan - Sokoto Sheik who celebrated Sallah on Sunday speaks.

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud

EFCC declares 4 Rivers govt officials wanted over alleged N117bn fraud.

Breaking: 3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos

3 storey building collapses in Ebute-Metta, Lagos [Pulse]

Alaafin's successor will inherit his wives - Archbishop Ladigbolu

Alaafin's successor will inherit his wives - Archbishop Ladigbolu. [BBC]