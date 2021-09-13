IPOB members allegedly disrupt WAEC exams in Imo

A video emerged on social media showing how students and invigilators were chased out of the exam hall before setting the roof of the hall on fire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IPOB had insisted on its earlier sit-at-home directive on Mondays in Imo despite all important English language exams scheduled for the same day.

The video also showed how some motorcycles allegedly belonging to some students were set ablaze in the process.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Imo, CSP Mike Abattam, told NAN that the police were still checking the video clips to ascertain the truth before issuing any statement.