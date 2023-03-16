ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

Bayo Wahab

According to the report, IPOB was responsible for 40 attacks and 57 deaths in Nigeria in 2022.

IPOB has been recognised as one of the deadliest terror groups in the world. (Guardian)
IPOB has been recognised as one of the deadliest terror groups in the world. (Guardian)

Recommended articles

The GTI report released on Tuesday, March 15, 2023, placed the outlawed group in the 10th position among world's terrorist organisations.

According to the report, IPOB was responsible for 40 attacks and 57 deaths in Nigeria in 2022.

“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), designated as a terrorist group by the Nigerian government in 2017, recorded their deadliest year in 2022. They were responsible for 40 attacks and 57 deaths in 2022, an increase from 26 attacks and 34 deaths the year prior,” the report said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded by Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently in detention over allegations bordering on terrorism, the separatist group leads the agitation for the secession of the Igbo-speaking southeast region.

The GTI's recognition of IPOB as a deadly terrorist group came 10 months after the government of the United Kingdom recognised the Nigerian government's classification of the group as a terrorist organisation.

In the May 2022 update of its asylum policy, the UK government excluded members of the group from seeking refuge in England.

While IPOB ranked 10th on the list of the deadliest terrorist groups in the world, the Islamic State West Africa (ISWA), occupies the sixth position followed by Boko Haram in the seventh position.

In its 2022 report, the GTI attributed the killings and attacks on police and other security agencies in Nigeria to IPOB.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

Haven Homes MD/CEO makes case for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, says sector to gain more from continuity

Haven Homes MD/CEO makes case for Sanwo-Olu’s re-election, says sector to gain more from continuity

Abia 2023: Vote APGA to honour Ojukwu – Abaribe

Abia 2023: Vote APGA to honour Ojukwu – Abaribe

Use of old naira notes gradually returns in Cross River

Use of old naira notes gradually returns in Cross River

Abia 2023: ADP candidates defect to LP, promise to deliver Otti

Abia 2023: ADP candidates defect to LP, promise to deliver Otti

2023 Elections: Igbo communities in Kaduna endorse NNPP guber candidate

Osun APC, PDP trade words over ₦90bn state fund

Osun APC, PDP trade words over ₦90bn state fund

2023 Elections: Police deploy tactical teams, anti-riot equipment to Gombe

2023 Elections: Police deploy tactical teams, anti-riot equipment to Gombe

Kalu alarms attacks on his personality amid bid for Senate Presidency

Kalu alarms attacks on his personality amid bid for Senate Presidency

Pulse Sports

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Brown Ideye: Yana Voloshchenko opens up on former Super Eagles star paternity scandal

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Red-hot Gift Orban on target again, nets 3-minute hat-trick for Gent

Manchester United troll Guardiola on Twitter over Julia Roberts confession

Manchester United troll Guardiola on Twitter over Julia Roberts confession

UEFA is considering allowing single-owner clubs to participate in the Champions League

Golden Eaglets coach Ugbade confirms 90 players pass MRI, to return to camp

Golden Eaglets coach Ugbade confirms 90 players pass MRI, to return to camp

Fantasy Premier League: Why you should replace Haaland with Iheanacho on FPL

Fantasy Premier League: Why you should replace Haaland with Iheanacho on FPL

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Scene of the accident involving a staff bus and a passenger train in Ikeja, Lagos. (Channels TV)

Train crash: Bus driver begs for forgiveness after psychiatric, drug tests

INEC-and-the-BVAS (TheNation)

INEC rejects Labour Party’s request to witness BVAS reconfiguration

Yakub Mahmood

We will ask Obidients to occupy your offices nationwide - LP warns INEC

FG says over 12.9 million cyber attacks were recorded during last elections. (Daily Trust)

FG says over 12.9 million cyber attacks were recorded during last elections