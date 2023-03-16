GTI lists IPOB among 20 deadliest terror groups in the world

The GTI report released on Tuesday, March 15, 2023, placed the outlawed group in the 10th position among world's terrorist organisations.

According to the report, IPOB was responsible for 40 attacks and 57 deaths in Nigeria in 2022.

“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), designated as a terrorist group by the Nigerian government in 2017, recorded their deadliest year in 2022. They were responsible for 40 attacks and 57 deaths in 2022, an increase from 26 attacks and 34 deaths the year prior,” the report said.

Founded by Nnamdi Kanu, who is currently in detention over allegations bordering on terrorism, the separatist group leads the agitation for the secession of the Igbo-speaking southeast region.

The GTI's recognition of IPOB as a deadly terrorist group came 10 months after the government of the United Kingdom recognised the Nigerian government's classification of the group as a terrorist organisation.

In the May 2022 update of its asylum policy, the UK government excluded members of the group from seeking refuge in England.

While IPOB ranked 10th on the list of the deadliest terrorist groups in the world, the Islamic State West Africa (ISWA), occupies the sixth position followed by Boko Haram in the seventh position.