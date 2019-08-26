This was contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina via the presidency's twitter handle on Monday, August 26 2019.

It was learnt that President Buhari arrived in Japan today, August 26, to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD7), slated to hold in Yokohama from August 28 to August 30.

The State House press release read as thus:

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has had nothing to do with President @MBuhari since he arrived Yokohama, Japan, on Monday.

Nigerians at home & in the Diaspora are urged to disregard concocted stories, backed with spurious visuals, of any protest or harassment of the President & his team. It is the stock-in-trade of hate mongers, who do not realize that the rest of Nigerians have left them far behind.

President Buhari will make his presence at the 7th Tokyo Int’l Conference on African Development (TICAD7) count for Nigeria, and no scare-mongering or sabre-rattling will detract from the outing.

Recall that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, said he has ordered IPOB members in Japan to mobilise and ensure they arrest President Buhari in Japan, following his threat to attack South-East governors abroad.