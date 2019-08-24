The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has doubled down on his threat to attack South-East governors abroad as he orders members to disgrace and arrest President Muhammadu Buhari in Japan on Sunday, August 25, 2019, Punch reports.

Kanu issued the threat following an announcement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adeshina on Friday, August 23, 2019, that President Buhari would leave Nigeria for Japan on Sunday to participate in the Seventh Tokyo International Conference on African Development.

Kanu said he has ordered IPOB members to arrest the president and hand him over to Japanese authorities to answer for the crimes he allegedly committed between 2015 and 2019.

In a statement on Friday evening, Kanu urged the pro-Biafra members in Japan to mobilise and ensure they arrest Buhari, adding that IPOB was ready for the legal aftermath of the action.

Recall that on Friday, August 16, 2019, the former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu was attacked in Germany by IPOB members, who accused him of contributing to the proscription of the group in Nigeria.

The group also ordered its members to attack any South-East governor whenever they are seen abroad.

Following the threat, the governors are reportedly scared of traveling abroad.

According to Punch, findings have also shown that the governors are not likely to make any trip abroad at the moment until the issue with IPOB is resolved.

The newspaper reports that the governors are scared that what happened to Ekweremadu might happen to them if they travelled abroad.