Inspector-General of Police approves deployment of 7 DIGs, 5 AIGs

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja. He said the deployment followed the recent promotion of deserving officers to the rank of DIG by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

Adejobi said the newly deployed DIGs are; Bala Ciroma, Finance and Administration, Frank Mba, Training and Development, Habu Sani, Force Intelligence Bureau and Usman Nagogo Logistics and Supply.

He said others are; Daniel Sokari-Pedro, Information and Communication Technology, Ibrahim Ka’oje, Research and Planning and Ede Ekpeji, Operations.

Adejobi said the AIGs are; Oladimeji Olanrewaju, Force Secretary, Yekini Ayoku, Police Mobile Force, Idris Dauda, Zone 16 Yenagoa, Oyediran Oyeyemi, Police Cooperative and Benjamin Nebeolisa, ICT. Adejobi said the I-G had urged the newly posted and redeployed senior officers to entrench professionalism in their areas of responsibility.