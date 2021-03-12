Makinde made the call while receiving the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, who led other top military personnel on a courtesy visit to the governor on Thursday in Ibadan.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy – Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan, noted that the border towns in Oke-Ogun area of the state were porous.

He said the challenge of insecurity was not peculiar to Oyo State alone, saying the problem was across the country.

Oyo state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan receives the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, and other top military personnel to the state. [Twitter/@raufolaniyan]

He urged the security agencies to intensify efforts in tackling the menace and restore permanent security of lives and property across the country.

The governor, who said there was an effective synergy between all security agencies and the state government, promised to continue sustaining the cordial relationship.

He further pledged that his administration would sustain the provision of logistics and other assistance that would enhance the performance of the security personnel.

Earlier, Irabor said that the Nigeria military and other security agencies were working assiduously to address security issues facing the country.

He said that the security apparatus, in line with the mandate of President Muhammadu Buhari, was putting necessary machineries in motion to stamp out insecurity in the country.

He further expressed sympathy with the state over the recent Shasha crisis which led to loss of lives and property.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Irabor was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff – Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo.

The Chief of Air Staff, AVM Oladayo Amao, was also on the entourage.