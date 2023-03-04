INEC uploaded 90% results on IReV, 7 days after election
The commission has only been able to upload 90% of results of the general elections on its portal, a week after the exercise.
According to a check by The Punch on Saturday, March 4, 2023, the commission has managed to successfully upload 159,509 results from 176, 846 polling units, seven days after Nigerians went to the poll.
Although the electronic transmission was still ongoing as of the time of this report, the figure already uploaded represents 90% of results from all the polling units across the country.
Recall that INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu had on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election despite objections by the main opposition parties for the results announcement to be suspended over alleged manipulation.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party had alleged that the commission had failed to adhere to its guideline, which states that results must be uploaded on the IReV portal before they're are announced at the collation centre.
