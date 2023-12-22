ADVERTISEMENT
INEC to conduct re-runs, by-elections in 9 states February 3

News Agency Of Nigeria

He urged political parties and candidates to strictly adhere to the specified timelines for the conduct of the election.

Sam Olumekun, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information Voter Education Committee said this in the timetable and schedule of activities for elections released in Abuja on Friday.

Olumekun said that the commission approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the by-election resulting from the resignations or demise of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

He said that the vacancies were declared by the Presiding Officers i.e. the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives and Speakers of State Houses of Assembly.

“The vacancies occurred across two Senatorial Districts, four Federal Constituencies, and three State Constituencies spanning nine States of the Federation.

“Furthermore, the Commission is conducting re-run elections stemming from the 2023 general election, as directed by various Election Petition Appeal Tribunals.

“Currently, 35 Constituencies are affected by these Court-ordered elections. While three cover entire constituencies, others involve only a few Polling Units.

“Both categories of elections are scheduled to take place simultaneously in all affected constituencies on Saturday, Feb. 3,” he said.

Olumekun said that the timetable for the election, along with detailed delimitation data (i.e. registration areas, PU names, the number of registered voters and PVCs collected), had been uploaded to the INEC website and social media platforms as a guide to political parties and candidates, and for public information.

He urged political parties and candidates to strictly adhere to the specified timelines for the conduct of the election.

News Agency Of Nigeria

