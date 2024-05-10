ADVERTISEMENT
INEC makes progress in major push to allow prison inmates vote in elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The chairman stated that the commission is moving the country forward by adopting the draft framework for inmates to vote.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]
INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. [Twitter:INEC]

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, was among the stakeholders that adopted the draft framework in Abuja during a one-day validation workshop organised by CAPIO.

Yakubu, represented by his Special Assistant, Prof. Mohammed Kuna, said that the commission was moving the country forward by adopting the draft framework for inmates to vote. He said that the framework was not a law but a guide to assist stakeholders and enable inmates in custodial centers to cast their votes.

The INEC chairman said that the draft contained suggestions for the National Assembly to include in the proposed amendment of the Electoral Act. According to him, the commission is committed to ensuring that inmates are given the right to vote.

“This is what is happening across the world and I don’t think we should be different as far as democracy is concerned.

“The commission is very much interested and committed to see inmates vote in Nigeria, because this is a human right issue.”

He however said it was important to think hard on how to deal with the implications, adding that “the issue of voting where you are registered is key.’’ The INEC chairman assured that a final draft would be submitted after undergoing critical appraisal.

Also, Olatunbosun Ajibogun, the Controller Planning, Research and Statistics at the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), said the adoption of the draft document was a right step in the right direction. Ajibogun said that the draft framework was put together by professionals, based on the perspective of NCoS.

That is what we have come here to do, we came here to validate all these ideas, the deliberations were very robust as all the stakeholders actually did their best,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Executive Director of CAPIO, Rev. Fr. Jude Isiquzo welcomed the adoption of the document by stakeholders including INEC.

We are happy that INEC is happy with the work CAPIO has been doing and for also collaborating with them to see that the rights of inmates in correctional centers are well protected.

“There is still more work to be done. This is just the first thing which is a framework that has been developed.

“The National Assembly also needs to do some work again, and that is why we submitted a memorandum to the National Assembly to capture the rights of inmate to vote in national elections.

“We are not going to relent until we see the end of it and inmates begin to vote.

“We believe that it is possible and INEC can do that because they have the right.

“IDPs in camps vote, if they do, nothing stops inmates in custodial centers from also voting,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders agreed to set up a committee to review the document and come up with the final framework capturing all the ideas and suggestions made during the validation workshop.

