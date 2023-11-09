INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Imo

The electoral body has started distributing ballot papers, result sheets and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines to the 27 Local Government Areas in the state.

Addressing journalists during the distribution of the electoral materials, Kenneth Ukeagu, the Southeast National Commissioner, said that INEC was ready for the coming governorship election on Saturday.

Ukeagu assured that the election would take place in all the local government areas in the state, adding that security operatives were ready to secure the state during the exercise.

The commissioner believed there wouldn’t be any hitch because the electoral body had perfected its plans for the election.

He also said that INEC staff members had been trained and encouraged to discharge their responsibilities professionally during the poll.

“We are ready for the election. We are distributing sensitive materials to all the LGAs in the state because elections will take place in all the LGAs in the state. We have received assurance from the security agents for the provision of adequate security during and after the election.

“On our part, we are ready and on top of our plans. The people of the state have to come out on Saturday and elect a governor of their choice,” he said.