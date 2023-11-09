ADVERTISEMENT
INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Imo

Bayo Wahab

INEC commissioner in Imo State believes there won't be any hitch because the electoral body has perfected its plans for the election.

INEC has begun the distribution of sensitive materials in Imo State. [Punch]
The electoral body has started distributing ballot papers, result sheets and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machines to the 27 Local Government Areas in the state.

Addressing journalists during the distribution of the electoral materials, Kenneth Ukeagu, the Southeast National Commissioner, said that INEC was ready for the coming governorship election on Saturday.

Ukeagu assured that the election would take place in all the local government areas in the state, adding that security operatives were ready to secure the state during the exercise.

The commissioner believed there wouldn’t be any hitch because the electoral body had perfected its plans for the election.

He also said that INEC staff members had been trained and encouraged to discharge their responsibilities professionally during the poll.

We are ready for the election. We are distributing sensitive materials to all the LGAs in the state because elections will take place in all the LGAs in the state. We have received assurance from the security agents for the provision of adequate security during and after the election.

“On our part, we are ready and on top of our plans. The people of the state have to come out on Saturday and elect a governor of their choice,” he said.

The Saturday election in Imo State is largely between the incumbent governor, Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Athan Achonu of the Labour Party and Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials in Imo

