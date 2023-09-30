ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Independence: Obi tasks Nigerian leaders on commitment to fight corruption

News Agency Of Nigeria

The presidential candidate said Achebe was spot on in identifying Nigeria’s troubles as leadership-induced.

Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]
Peter Obi [Kin Cheung/AP Photo]

Recommended articles

Obi, who is the former governor of Anambra, made this known in a statement in Lagos on Saturday.

The presidential candidate while addressing the audience at the 10th Anniversary Memorial Celebration organised by The Chinua Achebe Foundation, said that leaders in Africa’s biggest economy must be committed to the rule of law.

Obi recalled how as governor, he met a state that was ranked 27th out of the 36 states of Nigeria in Education but that with concerted efforts through handing schools over to missions and pumping funds into the sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LP standard bearer added that this was to ensure a very conducive atmosphere of learning, his state moved from that position to first and stayed there until he left office.

“We can start thinking of a new Nigeria with competence, and capacity that is committed to fighting corruption. Is it possible to fight corruption? The answer is yes!

“The trouble with Nigeria is self-inflicted. If Achebe was alive, he would have taken back the book.

“When he wrote it, there was no trouble. Now, there is real trouble in Nigeria. Rascality has become a measure of success in Nigeria. That must change.

“People say that fighting corruption is not easy but it is very easy. If you are in charge and you are not stealing, your wife is not stealing, your children are not stealing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Also, those working with you will not have any reason to steal and you must have reduced corruption by over 50 per cent.”

Obi said Achebe wrote the book, “The Trouble With Nigeria, saying that if Achebe was alive, he would have taken back the book when he wrote it, ‘There was no trouble, now, there is real trouble in Nigeria.”

The presidential candidate said Achebe was spot on in identifying Nigeria’s troubles as leadership-induced.

He said the globally celebrated writer of ‘Things Fall Apart’ would weep bitterly today if he came back to observe how his dear country had deteriorated after 40 years of his warning for positive change.

Obi described Achebe, who taught him the English Language at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, as a man whose works defined him as one imbued with communal awareness to put in great efforts to better the society.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LP standard bearer impressively summarised the characters in Achebe’s books as sacrificing whatever it took, including their lives, to better the lots of their people.

According to him, the Nigerian problem is the unwillingness of its leaders to rise to the responsibility, of the challenge of personal example which are the hallmarks of true leadership.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal upholds election of 2 SDP lawmakers in Nasarawa

Tribunal upholds election of 2 SDP lawmakers in Nasarawa

Olubadan pleads with labour unions to shelve planned strike

Olubadan pleads with labour unions to shelve planned strike

Lagos govt begins clearing shanties, obstructions along Red Rail Line project

Lagos govt begins clearing shanties, obstructions along Red Rail Line project

Independence: Obi tasks Nigerian leaders on commitment to fight corruption

Independence: Obi tasks Nigerian leaders on commitment to fight corruption

Police arrest 6 over murder of university student in Katsina

Police arrest 6 over murder of university student in Katsina

Tribunal sacks Osun PDP lawmaker, orders election re-run

Tribunal sacks Osun PDP lawmaker, orders election re-run

Nigerian Army General bags Guinea-Bissau National Award

Nigerian Army General bags Guinea-Bissau National Award

UNICAL VC receives investigative panel report on suspended Dean

UNICAL VC receives investigative panel report on suspended Dean

Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against Sokoto Gov Aliyu

Tribunal dismisses PDP’s petition against Sokoto Gov Aliyu

Pulse Sports

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

I still love guys - Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie reacts to lesbian rumour

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Heartbreak for Nigeria as AFCON 2027 bid slips away to East African rivals

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Victor Boniface or Harry Kane: Who has had the better Bundesliga start?

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Steph Curry: NBA star lists Nigeria's Burna Boy and WizKid among favorite music artists

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

Controversy as Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie unveils her 'female lover'

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

AFCON 2027: Algeria hands Nigeria a major boost

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bakare made a suggestion to President Tinubu on how cassava can improve the value of the Naira [MIT News]

'For commodification of the naira, use cassava' [Pulse Explainer]

Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe.

BREAKING: Sam Larry in police custody over Mohbad's death probe

Supreme Court on fire [Legit.ng]

BREAKING: Supreme Court building engulfed in flames

Gov Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. [Channels TV]

Ogun Govt cancels Independence Day celebrations 'to reflect the mood of the nation'