Organisers of the CIO Awards are now calling for nominations for Nigerians who are heads of IT operation in any company or who are responsible for functions like data management and cybersecurity.

Organised by Edniesal Consulting Limited, Enterprise governance and business consultancy firm, the awards will be held at the prestigious Oriental Hotel Lagos, on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

Abiola Laseinde who conceived the idea of the CIO Awards said it was born out of the mission to honour unsung heroes and bring the Nigerian tech space together.

‘It was a divine inspiration,” Laseinde said as she narrated how she just woke up one day with the idea.

“The idea came and said ‘look around you, there are some unsung heroes that are moving our world despite the fact that the world is supposed to be on lockdown’,” she added.

“The instruction was ‘help celebrate those guys,” the trained lawyer and business consultant said.

Lasiende said the honourees from the CIO Awards 2020 will form a cloud of inspiring examples of how IT leadership as strategic business partnerships are reshaping the future.

The Awards will further project the positive impact of technology and the business benefits of disruptive thinking in Nigeria.

In the process of coming up with the awards, Laseinde said she had discovered the lack of oneness in the tech community and aims to bring everyone in that space together.

“This is going to turn into what we call the CIO club which is going to be multi-sectoral. They are all going to enjoy the benefit of having a robust ecosystem.

“We are going to be organising their seminars, their conferences and we will have this CIO Awards every year.”

Entries will be reviewed and evaluated by two juries-Interim and Grand jurors which will have leaders drawn from all sectors, notably names who appreciate the tech sector.

Nominations can be from companies who are registered in Nigeria and have at least two years of registered projects. Individuals can also self-nominate or on behalf of a desired candidate.

Nominations are open and run until Thursday, September 10 while submissions are free.

Major categories of the CIO Awards are divided into two; Sector-based Award which has CIO of the Year across several sectors like Agriculture, Banking and Capital Market, Consumer Goods and Retail (Manufacturing, FMCG, etc), Government and Public Sector, Insurance, Professional Services, Technology and Telecommunications.

The other major category is Special Award which includes Best Innovative Response to COVID-19, Best Female CIO, Most Promising CIO, LifeTime Achievement Award and CIO of the Year.

The role of Chief Information Officers, CIO’s in driving innovation and business value continues to expand and change at pace, driven by the emergence of new technologies and dynamic business models.

Interestingly, enterprise governance of information technology is a relatively new concept that is gaining traction in both the academic and practitioner worlds. Going well beyond the implementation of a superior IT infrastructure, Enterprise Governance of Information Technology is about defining and embedding processes and structures throughout the organizations that enable both business and IT people to execute their responsibilities, while maximizing the value created from their IT-enabled investments. So many players are demonstrating this value and Edniesal Consulting has chosen to recognize and celebrate them.