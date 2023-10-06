In US, Tinubu courts Nigeria’s diaspora resources for national development

According to Rice University research, Nigerian Americans are the most educated group in the U.S.

Recognising the huge potential of the diaspora in national development, President Bola Tinubu, held a Town Hall Meeting with Nigerians living in the U.S. on the sidelines of the just-concluded UN General Assembly in New York.

Tinubu, who recognised their skills, knowledge, network and experiences as indispensable assets to their host and home countries, praised them for excelling in their various fields.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the meeting, organised by the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), he expressed delight in the conduct of Nigerians in the U.S. and their achievements.

“You are lucky to be among those who are celebrated for good manners and behaviour and are operating acceptably.

“I’m very proud of you; I have also been beneficial of inspiration, determination, commitment and perseverance and that is all you need to get to pull through.

“But we need you back home, Nigeria has arrived; forget the frustration of the previous year’s leadership,’’ he said.

According to him, Nigeria is home to business opportunities, urging them to contribute their quota to the growth and development of their homeland.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairperson of NiDCOM, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said at the event: “We have the best human beings in this world here and they are Nigerians in America.

She said Nigerians were excelling in their various fields, among which are education: medicine, health, sports, media and entertainment, leadership and politics.

Others are finance, science and ICT, transportation, tourism, industry agribusiness and policing, among others.

Dabiri-Erewa introduced the Nigerian-American elected into the U. S. Shadow Congress, Oye Owolewa to Tinubu, noting that Owolewa’s background keeps him aware of the opportunities that continue to escape minorities and those from under-represented communities.

She said about 14 Nigerians won elections in the U.S. adding that Owolewa is also doing great back at home in Kwara state, where he is building the capacity of young people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“His commitment to the underdog and community service has led him to be elected ANC Commissioner (by 1 vote margin) and later U.S. Representative of Washington, D.C. in becoming U.S. Representative in 2021, Rep.

“As D.C.’s U.S. Representative, Shadow Rep. Owolewa focuses on the fight for D.C. statehood, improve the local public health and safety, empowering DC’s youth and develop minority and women-owned businesses,’’ the NiDCOM boss said.

Similarly, she introduced Bobby Olisa, an American-born Nigerian, who is a widely known and celebrated community leader and advocate in New York State and internationally.

“He is also the CEO of Bobby Digi LLC, a Black-owned and led small business specialising in consultation, coaching and facilitating training in community development, conflict resolution, social justice policy, equity, and inclusion best practices.

“Digi has devoted over 28 years to strengthening and building community locally and globally,’’ she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the field of medicine, she introduced Dr Bola Omotosho, a Doctor of Medicine, who is also the President of Mount Hope Housing Company and Theresa’s Haven Shelter system.

“He has received multiple awards for community service and academic excellence. In his medical career, he focused on research in haematology, oncology, and infectious disease, contributing to significant vaccine trials, including COVID-19.

“A respected leader in African and Hispanic communities, he serves as an Ambassador for Kidney/Organ donation drive,’’ she said.

Also on the list is Dr Yetunde Odugbesan-Omede, a Professor of Global Affairs and Politics and Acting Director of the Office of Community and Civic Engagement at the State University of New York Farmingdale State College (FSC) in the USA.

“Odugbesan-Omede has worked for many reputable institutions such as the United Nations Population Fund, New Jersey Governor’s Office Ethics Commission, and others.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She is a recipient of numerous awards, distinctions and honours for her scholarly and practitioner-based contribution.

“She is the Founder of Young Woman’s Guide, an organisation that has trained hundreds of young women in leadership development.

“She is also the Managing Director of YG Consulting, a management consulting firm that provides leadership development and training for employees and executive leadership, organizational management and policy advisement for institutions.’’

Another woman on the list is Olufunmilola Obe who is the first African ever to be promoted to the rank of an Inspector in the history of the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Dabiri-Erewa said Obe began her career with the New York City Police Department in June 1992 as a Police Cadet assigned to the 24 Precinct and in February 1994, she was sworn in as a New York City Police Officer and assigned to the 17 Precinct.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She has also served in the 19, 25, 34, and 50 Precincts, the Property Clerk Division, Patrol Borough Manhattan North, and the Police Commissioner’s Office,’’ she said.

Addressing the meeting Owolewa, said 25 per cent of business orders in the U, S. were black and 1.7 per cent got federal contracts.

Owolewa, who represents Washington DC, said they have been supporting people to take advantage of such opportunities for their economic empowerment.

“Those are the opportunities to make investors biggest in New York.

“In my office, we do the talk, we teach our people how to get contracts, we teach our people how to get grants,’’ he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking Obe, an Inspector with NYPD, briefed the president on her efforts to make Africa, especially Nigeria proud in her office.

She told Tinubu that she was the coordinator of an African Law Enforcement Organisation, an association within the NYPD, as Vice President.

In addition, Dabiri-Erewa introduced a young Nigeria-American teenager advocate for African girls, Zuriel Oduwole, who started at the age of ten and is now 21.

“Zuriel has done a great thing. She is touring the world and presidents are looking for her,’’ she said.

According to her, Zuriel has met one-on-one with over 30 world leaders to address global social development and education Challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nevertheless, the list of Nigerian Americans doing amazing work in their host country is endless. Tinubu wants them to replicate their feats in their homeland.

However, some of them who spoke at the Town Hall expressed their delight in the courage of the president, pledging to continue to support him in his efforts to reform Nigeria.