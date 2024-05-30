In one year, Tinubu has performed better than Buhari's 8 years - Ohanaeze

Wednesday, May 29, 2024, made it exactly one year after Buhari completed his two-term tenure and handed over the reins to Tinubu.

Even though available data suggests that the economy has taken a turn for the worse under the current administration, with food inflation and cost of goods rising through the roof, Ohanaeze believed the President is on the right trajectory.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the group's Secretary-General.

“Despite the inherited challenges such as a retrogressive economy, treasury looting, and infrastructural decay, Tinubu has demonstrated the political will to overcome these obstacles more effectively than the previous eight years under former President Muhammadu Buhari,” the statement partly read.

Ohaneze says the South-East faring better under Tinubu

According to Isiguzoro, the current administration has taken a contrasting approach to governance compared to the Buhari government, under which the Southeast region was subjected to deliberate economic suppression.

“During the Buhari regime, the South-East, as a region faced ‘deliberate economic suppression and targeting, leading to strife and insecurity.'”

“In contrast, President Tinubu’s administration has fostered hope and progress in the South-East through initiatives like the ongoing road reconstruction and rehabilitation projects, fostering economic activity and inclusivity,” he stated.

Ohanaeze appeals for Nnamdi Kanu's release

The socio-cultural group also appealed to Tinubu to prevail on the state government to “halt property demolitions in Lagos, release Nnamdi Kanu, enhance trade policies, and reopen the Calabar Seaport to stimulate economic growth further.”

“Ohanaeze also advocates the removal of underperforming ministers to drive progress and efficiency,” while urging opposition leaders to join hands with Tinubu “to rebuild the nation for prosperity and progress.”