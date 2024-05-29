This is a giant step backwards - Reno Omokri faults Tinubu over national anthem

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, the President assented to the controversial bill, reintroducing the old national anthem, ‘Nigeria, We hail thee’ and discarding the more relatable "Arise, O Compatriots."

The decision infuriated many Nigerians who made their feelings on the matter known on various social media platforms.

Among others, the critics questioned the urgency and importance of such a law at a crucial period the country was going through.

Others who loathed the move viewed the return to the old national anthem as romanticising remnants of colonial influence.

Joining the lamentation train, Omokri faulted Tinubu's action which he claimed "looks like a step backwards."

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter also pointed out that the ‘Arise, O Compatriots’ National Anthem was composed by young Nigerians, including John A. Ilechukwu, Eme Etim Akpan, B. A. Ogunnaike, Sota Omoigui and P. O. Aderibigbe in 1978, while the old version was written by an English woman, Lillian Jean Williams.

“If I look sad in the attached photo, it is for a reason. My heart is very heavy about Nigeria right now because, in my opinion, we just took a giant step backwards in our national journey. Now, do not get me wrong, I support the current economic policies of my country. Fuel subsidy removal and Naira flotation are necessary policies that any lover of Nigeria should adhere to regardless of party affiliation.

“One of the most unnecessary acts of governance in Nigeria in recent times is the law returning the old National Anthem. First of all, there was nothing wrong with the existing anthem. Secondly, with all of the multifaceted issues we face, it seems like we have a lack of priorities when we major on such a settled issue as an anthem.

“To me, it looks like a step backwards to discard the ‘Arise, O Compatriots’ National Anthem written by a collective of young Nigerians, including John A. Ilechukwu, Eme Etim Akpan, B. A. Ogunnaike, Sota Omoigui and P. O. Aderibigbe in 1978, for ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’, written by an English woman, Lillian Jean Williams.