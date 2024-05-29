ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

This is a giant step backwards - Reno Omokri faults Tinubu over national anthem

Nurudeen Shotayo

Omokri has joined other Nigerians who have condemned the reversal to the old national anthem after Tinubu assented to the bill on Wednesday.

This is a giant step backwards - Reno Omokri faults Tinubu over national anthem
This is a giant step backwards - Reno Omokri faults Tinubu over national anthem

Recommended articles

On Wednesday, May 29, 2024, the President assented to the controversial bill, reintroducing the old national anthem, ‘Nigeria, We hail thee’ and discarding the more relatable "Arise, O Compatriots."

The decision infuriated many Nigerians who made their feelings on the matter known on various social media platforms.

Among others, the critics questioned the urgency and importance of such a law at a crucial period the country was going through.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others who loathed the move viewed the return to the old national anthem as romanticising remnants of colonial influence.

Joining the lamentation train, Omokri faulted Tinubu's action which he claimed "looks like a step backwards."

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) supporter also pointed out that the ‘Arise, O Compatriots’ National Anthem was composed by young Nigerians, including John A. Ilechukwu, Eme Etim Akpan, B. A. Ogunnaike, Sota Omoigui and P. O. Aderibigbe in 1978, while the old version was written by an English woman, Lillian Jean Williams.

“If I look sad in the attached photo, it is for a reason. My heart is very heavy about Nigeria right now because, in my opinion, we just took a giant step backwards in our national journey. Now, do not get me wrong, I support the current economic policies of my country. Fuel subsidy removal and Naira flotation are necessary policies that any lover of Nigeria should adhere to regardless of party affiliation.

“One of the most unnecessary acts of governance in Nigeria in recent times is the law returning the old National Anthem. First of all, there was nothing wrong with the existing anthem. Secondly, with all of the multifaceted issues we face, it seems like we have a lack of priorities when we major on such a settled issue as an anthem.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To me, it looks like a step backwards to discard the ‘Arise, O Compatriots’ National Anthem written by a collective of young Nigerians, including John A. Ilechukwu, Eme Etim Akpan, B. A. Ogunnaike, Sota Omoigui and P. O. Aderibigbe in 1978, for ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee’, written by an English woman, Lillian Jean Williams.

“Does it not sound preposterous that a foreigner should write our National Anthem? Are we that shallow and uninspired that we cannot come up with our own indigenous anthem? You can imagine the land of such music icons, like Fela Kuti, Osita Osadebe, Dan Maraya Jos, and contemporary stars, like Sade Adu, Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid, importing music of national significance from Britain. As my Yoruba brethren will say, ‘O wrong now!’ Omokri wrote on X.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Breast ironing, culture that defies modernism

Breast ironing, culture that defies modernism

Lagos workers deserve living wage, Labour Party tells Sanwo-Olu

Lagos workers deserve living wage, Labour Party tells Sanwo-Olu

FG has reduced number of out-of-school children – French Village

FG has reduced number of out-of-school children – French Village

Unknown gunmen abduct 2 Benue university students

Unknown gunmen abduct 2 Benue university students

Tinubu inaugurates NASS library, resource centre

Tinubu inaugurates NASS library, resource centre

This is a giant step backwards - Reno Omokri faults Tinubu over national anthem

This is a giant step backwards - Reno Omokri faults Tinubu over national anthem

My saddest moment is when bandits attack any community in my state - Katsina Gov

My saddest moment is when bandits attack any community in my state - Katsina Gov

Otti inaugurates 1st ever 6-lane road in Abia named after Aguiyi Ironsi

Otti inaugurates 1st ever 6-lane road in Abia named after Aguiyi Ironsi

VIDEO: Tinubu, Shettima refuse to sing along as new national anthem plays

VIDEO: Tinubu, Shettima refuse to sing along as new national anthem plays

Pulse Sports

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Olanrewaju Kayode Net Worth: Profile, Age, Salary, Wife, House, Cars, How Rich is he in 2024?

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

Naija Stars Abroad: Maduka Okoye justifies Finidi George's call, forgotten Super Eagles star dims red-hot Ademola Lookman, Osimhen

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

No space for Lookman, Osimhen as only two Africans make Forbes’ Top 50 highest-paid athletes

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

Lookman frontrunner for NFF Player of the Year after historic Europa League heroics

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jonah had no case to answer, but he spent 4 extra years awaiting trial in prison [Ejiro Eyanohonre]

Jonah sat in prison awaiting trial 4 years after he should have already been released

Tigran Gambaryan in court [Reuters]

Court unable to proceed with Binance Executive Gambaryan's case due to his absence

Female prison inmates [PM News Nigeria]

Female prison admissions rise by 4.82% in Nigeria

Abba Kyari and his men (Premium Times)

Abba Kyari finally gets bail after 27 months in detention