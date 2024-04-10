Imo Police investigates murder of legal practitioner, Anyanwu

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, ASP Henry Okoye, disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

Okoye, who confirmed the incident, however, promised to make an official statement on completion of the investigation on the matter. NAN however, gathered that Anyawu was killed in his home town of Orodo, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state by some suspected assassins.

His decomposing body was later discovered on April 5, in a bush. A family source, who pleaded anonymity simply said the deceased will be buried on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and declined further comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN further gathered that members of the deceased family had approached the police with an affidavit to recover his remains for immediate burial.

NAN recalls that a magistrate, Nnaemeka Ugboma, the former Chairman of Obudiagwa Customary Court in Oguta Local Government Area of the state was equally murdered by assailants.