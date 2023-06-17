Immigration boss declares state of emergency over passport issues.

In light of this, she has announced a state of emergency to find urgent solutions to the challenges faced by Nigerians in obtaining the travelling document.

The Immigration boss made the declaration while on a working visit to Lagos as part of her familiarisation tour across the country.

This was contained in a statement issued by the NIS Comptroller in charge of Media and Publicity, Tony Akuneme, on Friday, June 15, 2023.

Adepoju stressed the urgent need to address the challenges, including man-made bottlenecks that impede the passport application process.

She further noted that the top management of the NIS was fully committed to addressing institutional and technology-based drawbacks to pave the way for more efficient and streamlined service delivery.

The statement partly read: “The Ag. CGI’s visit to Lagos encompassed significant events that underscored the gravity of the Passport crisis.

“She inaugurated a state-of-the-art Visa on Arrival Lounge at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, demonstrating her commitment to improving the overall travel experience for visitors entering Nigeria. Following this, she paid an unscheduled visit to the Alausa Passport office to assess the situation firsthand.

“In her address, Ag. CGI Adepoju emphasized the necessity to dismantle all man-made bottlenecks that impede the Passport application process. She further stressed that the NIS top management is fully committed to addressing institutional and technology-based drawbacks to ensure a more efficient and streamlined service delivery.

“Recognizing the importance of collaboration and community engagement, the Ag. CGI embarked on a grassroots sensitization initiative targeting traditional rulers. She commenced this effort with a visit to the Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, seeking the cooperation of traditional rulers in raising awareness about the menace of human trafficking and initiating joint efforts to combat this grave issue.

“The state of emergency declaration on Passport issues signifies the renewed commitment of NIS to resolving the challenges faced by Nigerians seeking to obtain passports. It represents a call to action for all stakeholders to prioritize efficiency, transparency, and excellence in service delivery.

“Ag. CGI Adepoju had earlier directed all Passport Control Officers, relevant units and personnel within the NIS including our Missions abroad, to work tirelessly towards eliminating all hindrances preventing Nigerians from accessing Passports promptly. The NIS is leveraging technology and instituting robust administrative measures to enhance the Passport application and issuance process.