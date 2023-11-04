ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I'm in good spirit - Power Minister speaks after surviving plane mishap

News Agency Of Nigeria

The aircraft had departed Abuja with Ibadan as its destination, but it landed about 50 metres short of the threshold and skidded into a ditch close to the runway.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu. [X:@verphs76]
Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu. [X:@verphs76]

Recommended articles

A source close to the Minister told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan that Adelabu was in good spirits and not perturbed by the incident.

NAN reports that the private aircraft which had the minister and some of his aides had crash-landed near the airport late Friday evening.

”The Minister feels the incident is not something to worry about. It was actually a minor thing, and that is how he has taken it,” an aide of the Minister, who asked to stay anonymous", said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He told NAN further that the Minister was particularly not worried by the incident because it did not involve any of the passengers leaving with any injury.

”Everyone on board the aircraft when the incident happened actually alighted without any problem, and we have no cause to worry,” the aide said.

The aircraft had departed Abuja with Ibadan as its destination, but it landed about 50 metres short of the threshold and skidded into a ditch close to the runway.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), in a statement issued on Saturday, said it had commenced an investigation into the cause of the incident.

“On the accident involving an aircraft operated by Flint Aero which occurred at the Samuel Ladoke Akintola Airport Ibadan, please be informed that the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into the cause.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Our investigators are on site and further information will be provided as soon as possible,” NSIB said in the statement issued by its Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Dr James Odaudu.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos govt inaugurates ultra-modern students union building

Lagos govt inaugurates ultra-modern students union building

Niger Delta leaders visit Wike, urge amicable resolution of Rivers crisis

Niger Delta leaders visit Wike, urge amicable resolution of Rivers crisis

I'm in good spirit - Power Minister speaks after surviving plane mishap

I'm in good spirit - Power Minister speaks after surviving plane mishap

I'd rather sack you than lose my job, Keyamo warns CEOs of aviation agencies

I'd rather sack you than lose my job, Keyamo warns CEOs of aviation agencies

Political class created insecurity in Nigeria - Buratai

Political class created insecurity in Nigeria - Buratai

Lagos cancels 50% discount on BRT, Blue Rail, other public transport

Lagos cancels 50% discount on BRT, Blue Rail, other public transport

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Private jet conveying Power Minister crash-lands in Ibadan

Private jet conveying Power Minister crash-lands in Ibadan

No shame in being poor but poverty not acceptable - Tinubu

No shame in being poor but poverty not acceptable - Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume