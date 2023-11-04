ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Private jet conveying Power Minister crash-lands in Ibadan

Nurudeen Shotayo

It remains unknown as of press time if the minister and others on board the private jet sustained any injury in the incident.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]
Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu [Twitter:@BayoAdelabu]

Recommended articles

Though details of the incident were still sketchy as of the time of this report, it was gathered that it occurred on the night of Friday, November 4, 2023.

Information that filtered in earlier had indicated an actual crash, but further communication revealed that the aircraft crash-landed with the pilot and passengers on board all coming out alive.

It, however, remains unknown if the minister and others on board the private jet sustained any injury in the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adelabu, who hails from Oyo State, was reportedly returning to his base for the weekend after participating in a three-day cabinet retreat, which came to a close in Abuja on Friday.

The ill-fated jet, an HS 125 with the registration number 5N-AMM and operated by Flint Aero, had an initial contact with the control towers at 18:56 seeking an extension, which was granted by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), per Daily Trust source.

The source added that the aircraft landed short of the threshold and with about 50 metres and skidded into a bushy ditch close to the runway.

Despite being informed of the incident, the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has yet to issue a statement as of press time.

A spokesperson with NSIB, Tunji Oketunmbi, however, said that investigators from the bureau were in Ibadan for on-ground assessment to ascertain the immediate and remote cause of the incident.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Private jet conveying Power Minister crash-lands in Ibadan

Private jet conveying Power Minister crash-lands in Ibadan

No shame in being poor but poverty not acceptable - Tinubu

No shame in being poor but poverty not acceptable - Tinubu

Fubara apologises over political fracas in Rivers, says no sacrifice too much

Fubara apologises over political fracas in Rivers, says no sacrifice too much

FG to distribute food items, clothing to Isheri flood victims – Minister

FG to distribute food items, clothing to Isheri flood victims – Minister

Troops neutralise 7 bandits in Kaduna State

Troops neutralise 7 bandits in Kaduna State

Your days are numbered, military warns terrorists, bandits

Your days are numbered, military warns terrorists, bandits

NDLEA arrests 2 over possession of illegal firearm

NDLEA arrests 2 over possession of illegal firearm

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates International Financial Centre Council

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates International Financial Centre Council

Military destroys 96 illegal refining sites, arrests 57 suspects

Military destroys 96 illegal refining sites, arrests 57 suspects

Pulse Sports

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

Mainz FIRE former Premier League star over voicing support for Palestine in Israel conflict

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘What a disgusting behaviour’ —Nigerians drag Michelle Alozie after TRASHING bouquet of flowers gifted by mystery man

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

‘I focus on who can play’ — Napoli coach not thinking about injured Osimhen

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke. [Twitter:OsunGovt]

Adeleke plans to spend ₦100bn to construct 5 flyovers, 45 roads in Osun

President Bola Tinubu [Guardian]

Don't come to FEC meeting unless invited - Tinubu warns family members

The supllementary accomodates the allocation of ₦5.095 billion for the purchase of a presidential yacht

Nigeria set to acquire presidential yacht for ₦5 billion

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume