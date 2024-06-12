I'm a traditional Yoruba boy, I did my dobale - Tinubu jokes about his epic fall

The President had a nasty slip and tumble while trying to enter the presidential truck to wave at the crowd at the venue of the event at Eagle Square in Abuja.

However, his security details swiftly assisted him in getting back up immediately after hitting the deck.

Much later, the President entered the presidential truck to wave at the crowd.

ADVERTISEMENT

The footage of the incident circulated on social media sparking mixed reactions from Nigerians.

While some citizens saw the accident as an opportunity to remind the president of his age, others think that it could have happened to anyone regardless.

Tinubu laughs off the falling incident

Meanwhile, reacting to his fall while speaking at the Democracy Day banquet on Wednesday night, Tinubu found humour to deflate the situation.

He described his hitting the ground as a sign of paying respect to the historical day in the Nigerian political calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Early this morning, I had a swagger and it's on the social media. They're confused whether I was doing buga or doing babanriga. But it's a day to celebrate democracy while doing dobale for the day. I'm a traditional Yoruba boy, I did my dobale." the President said jocularly.

Atiku and Obi sympathise with Tinubu

Following the incident, his opponents in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have expressed their sympathy towards Tinubu in separate posts on their X account.

The former Vice President called the incident unfortunate and wished the President well.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I sincerely sympathise with President Bola Tinubu, @officialABAT, over this unfortunate incident as he was set to review the parade on Democracy Day. I do hope that all is well with him," Atiku wrote.

For his part, Obi expressed sadness over the fall whilst noting that the accident is nothing to gloat about as it could have happened to anyone.

"I was saddened to learn of President Tinubu’s unfortunate fall today. I wish him well. We achieve nothing by gloating about an accident that could well happen to any of us.

"We are all human beings and, while we profoundly disagree on how to move Nigeria forward, we must remember our common human frailty. Let us stay focused on the issues that will lead to a new Nigeria.

"May this moment serve as a poignant reminder of our shared humanity and the need for compassion, empathy, and unity in our pursuit of a brighter future for our great nation. -PO," Obi wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT