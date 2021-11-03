RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ikoyi Building Collapse: Lagos Govt releases names of survivors

According to Sanwo-Olu, six of the nine survivors are currently undergoing treatment while three have been discharged.

A survivor rescued from the rubble of the building that collapsed in Ikoyi, Lagos [LASEMA]

The Lagos State Government has released the names of survivors of Ikoyi building collapse incident.

The survivors are said to be undergoing treatment at the Lagos Marina Hospital.

Recall that a 21-storey building, one of three luxury high rise buildings under construction, collapsed on Monday, November 1, trapping dozens of people.

Two days after the incident, the state governor announced the names and ages of some survivors.

The governor announced the names while addressing the press during his second visit to the site on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

According to Sanwo-Olu, six of the nine survivors are currently undergoing treatment while three have been discharged.

He also added that the death toll from the incident has risen to 21.

As announced by the governor, below are the names of the survivors.

1. Odutan Timileyin, 26-year-old man.

2. Ahmed Kenleku, 19- year-old man from Cotonou, Benin Republic.

3. Sunday Monday, a 21-year-old man who suffered a leg fracture.

4. Adeniran Mayowa, a 37-year-old man who suffered a hip injury.

5. Shola Bade Nurudeen, 33-years old man, who has a pelvic injury.

6. Waliu Lateef, 32-year-old.

Meanwhile, former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu has called on Sanwo-Olu to probe the incident.

He also asked the governor to punish anyone responsible for the incident.

