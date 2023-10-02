IGR of Enugu Tourism Board grew to 243% in my 1 year - Former GM

Odo disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday while revealing the verifiable standard and other milestone achievements and records he set at the Board, which he said he met comatose.

According to him, during my first year in office, the Board’s IGR increased from ₦2,571,000 in 2020 to ₦6,263,000 in 2021 (243.6%) representing a 143.6% increase.

“In 2022, we generated the sum of ₦5,591,000 which is less than the previous year due to sit-at-home syndrome etc. However, this amount represents 217.5% and an increase of 117.5% of what was generated in 2020 before I took over.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In compliance with the Enugu State Tourism Law 2013 Section (18); I submitted detailed progress reports to His Excellency, the Governor, through the Honourable Commissioner for Culture and Tourism every year as required by Law for the two years of my service”.

“Before I took over, there was not even one hotel captured in the entire Enugu North and Enugu West Senatorial Zones as a result hotels and other tourism-related enterprises were not aware of their responsibilities to the board requiring first that we have to create awareness which we embarked on and achieved.

“We have captured about 150 hotels (big and small) in the two senatorial zones and registration/classification is ongoing.

“This added to that of Enugu East Senatorial Zone, comes to about 494 hotels (big and small) captured in the entire state,” he said.

This, he said, was against a total of 150 hotels captured before I took over; while registration and classification of hotels were also ongoing before I handed over. The former general manager said that the Board’s Audited Accounts by an External Auditor was last done in 2013, which was nine years in arrears.

ADVERTISEMENT

“However, within my two years in office, the Board’s Audited Accounts have been completed up to Dec. 31, 2022, and the external auditors paid fully.

“I also met a workforce with the lowest ebb of staff morale with over 80% record of absenteeism and left a highly-motivated workforce with less than 20% of absenteeism,” he noted.

Odo noted that before he took over, the Board’s monthly overhead/subvention was far less than the basic salary of workers, adding that through financial data collection and reports to relevant arms of government, we were able to secure adequate monthly subvention and overhead.

He revealed that the office had been in darkness since the closure of Hotel Presidential but he restored light (electricity) and procured a meter for the office.

“There were no functional toilets in all the offices of the Board, but I resuscitated the eight toilets in the offices.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is on record that I initiated payment of staff pensions since the inception of the Board and have no record of arrears up to the month of May 2023, when I handed over.

“No retired staff of the tourism board was being owed up till the date we were all asked to hand over.”

“The World Tourism Day, which is celebrated on Sept. 27 by tourism stakeholders all over the World, was first celebrated by the Board during my first year of service.”

Odo said that during his period in office, the Board launched a functional website on a special arrangement with a firm – Arichi Global Synergy – who have commenced registration and digitalization processes with the hotels before we were abruptly asked to land over.

The former general manager said that he started the remittance of staff salary (PAYE) deductions to the State Board of Internal Revenue Service (EBIRS), which hitherto was being retained due to paucity of funds.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, “My passion for hospitality and interest in Staff Welfare made me introduce End-of-Year Christmas Party for members of staff every Dec. 22 for the period I served.”