IGP urges Nigerians to use ‘Rescue Me App’ in emergencies

Nurudeen Shotayo

The IGP said the mobile application provides a platform for Nigerians to quickly contact the Police Force in emergency situations.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the mobile application provides a platform for citizens to quickly alert the Police Force in emergency situations.

Egbetokun, who noted that the initiative is aimed at facilitating prompt response and assistance, explained that it was in line with the vision of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to stimulate stronger community engagement.

The statement quoted the IGP as saying that “The ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ is available on both the ‘android’ and ‘ios’ application stores for free downloads and usage.

Egbetokun made this known while speaking on the sidelines of a tour of the National Command and Control Centre (C4i) facility and the Nigeria Police Crime and Incidence Database Centre (NPCIDC) at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Adejobi stated that the purpose of the tour was to emphasise the IGP’s commitment to integrating smart policing strategies into the NPF.

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]
Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF] Pulse Nigeria

During the tour, the IGP also announced that a surveillance application that would capture motor parks, and hotels among other public places in the country is in the works.

The police boss added that the Force is also working on a digital system that could collect and manage data about all domestic workers with verified employment histories.

He added that the proposed system would complement the Digitalised Central Motor Registry, which is already in operation, stating that the innovation will be rolled out before the year runs out.

The IGP also reiterated the efforts of the Force in deploying cutting-edge technologies and urged officers to fully latch on to these tools to enhance their operations and improve service delivery to the citizens.

The statement partly read, “In addition to the Digitalised Central Motor Registry which is already operational, the NPF is working on innovating other areas paramount to security.

"Some of these which would be unveiled within the year include the Police Mobile Security Surveillance which will among other things capture all motor parks, commercial drivers operating daily in Nigeria, and passengers plying various routes, including hotel lodging data; and the Domestic Help Registration to create and manage centrally accessible data of all domestic help with verifiable previous employment data.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

