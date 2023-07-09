IGP urges Nigerians to use ‘Rescue Me App’ in emergencies.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed that the mobile application provides a platform for citizens to quickly alert the Police Force in emergency situations.

Egbetokun, who noted that the initiative is aimed at facilitating prompt response and assistance, explained that it was in line with the vision of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to stimulate stronger community engagement.

The statement quoted the IGP as saying that “The ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ is available on both the ‘android’ and ‘ios’ application stores for free downloads and usage.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Egbetokun made this known while speaking on the sidelines of a tour of the National Command and Control Centre (C4i) facility and the Nigeria Police Crime and Incidence Database Centre (NPCIDC) at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Saturday, July 8, 2023.

Adejobi stated that the purpose of the tour was to emphasise the IGP’s commitment to integrating smart policing strategies into the NPF.

Pulse Nigeria

Police to introduce surveillance app

During the tour, the IGP also announced that a surveillance application that would capture motor parks, and hotels among other public places in the country is in the works.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police boss added that the Force is also working on a digital system that could collect and manage data about all domestic workers with verified employment histories.

He added that the proposed system would complement the Digitalised Central Motor Registry, which is already in operation, stating that the innovation will be rolled out before the year runs out.

The IGP also reiterated the efforts of the Force in deploying cutting-edge technologies and urged officers to fully latch on to these tools to enhance their operations and improve service delivery to the citizens.

The statement partly read, “In addition to the Digitalised Central Motor Registry which is already operational, the NPF is working on innovating other areas paramount to security.