Police working on app to monitor motor parks, hotels, others

The police boss added that the Force is also working on a digital system that could collect and manage data about all domestic workers with verified employment histories.

Egbetokun explained that the proposed system would complement the Digitalised Central Motor Registry, which is already in operation, adding that the innovation will be rolled out before the year runs out.

According to a statement by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, the Police boss made these known after a tour of the state-of-the-art National Command and Control Centre facility and the Nigeria Police Crime and Incidence Database Centre at Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement read, “In addition to the Digitalised Central Motor Registry which is already operational, the NPF is working on innovating other areas paramount to security.

"Some of these which would be unveiled within the year include the Police Mobile Security Surveillance which will among other things capture all motor parks, commercial drivers operating daily in Nigeria, and passengers plying various routes, including hotel lodging data; and the Domestic Help Registration to create and manage centrally accessible data of all domestic help with verifiable previous employment data.”

Adejobi added that the IGP urged police personnel and Nigerians to embrace the ”Rescue Me mobile application” and other technology deployed by the Force.

He noted that the deployment of technological tools by the Force would not only enhance operations in the country but also strengthen the bond between police and citizens.

“The purpose of the tour was to emphasise the IGP’s commitment to integrating smart policing strategies into the Nigerian Police Force. During the tour, the IGP reiterated the Police Force’s efforts in adopting cutting-edge technologies and urged officers to fully leverage these tools to enhance their operations and improve service delivery to citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In line with the vision of the Nigeria Police Force to foster stronger community engagement, the IGP also encouraged all Nigerians to embrace, download, and use the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’.

“This innovative mobile application provides a platform for citizens to quickly alert the Police Force in emergencies, facilitating prompt response and assistance. The “NPF Rescue Me App” is available on both Android and ‘iOS application stores for free download and usage,” the statement added.

However, Adejobi said the IGP directed all investigation units and police formations to instantly reactivate the NPCIDC application to aid their investigations and other processes.