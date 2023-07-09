ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Police working on app to monitor motor parks, hotels, others

Nurudeen Shotayo

The Police said it's also working on a system that will capture data of all domestic help in the country.

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]
Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Recommended articles

The police boss added that the Force is also working on a digital system that could collect and manage data about all domestic workers with verified employment histories.

Egbetokun explained that the proposed system would complement the Digitalised Central Motor Registry, which is already in operation, adding that the innovation will be rolled out before the year runs out.

According to a statement by the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Saturday, July 8, 2023, the Police boss made these known after a tour of the state-of-the-art National Command and Control Centre facility and the Nigeria Police Crime and Incidence Database Centre at Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement read, “In addition to the Digitalised Central Motor Registry which is already operational, the NPF is working on innovating other areas paramount to security.

"Some of these which would be unveiled within the year include the Police Mobile Security Surveillance which will among other things capture all motor parks, commercial drivers operating daily in Nigeria, and passengers plying various routes, including hotel lodging data; and the Domestic Help Registration to create and manage centrally accessible data of all domestic help with verifiable previous employment data.”

Adejobi added that the IGP urged police personnel and Nigerians to embrace the ”Rescue Me mobile application” and other technology deployed by the Force.

He noted that the deployment of technological tools by the Force would not only enhance operations in the country but also strengthen the bond between police and citizens.

The purpose of the tour was to emphasise the IGP’s commitment to integrating smart policing strategies into the Nigerian Police Force. During the tour, the IGP reiterated the Police Force’s efforts in adopting cutting-edge technologies and urged officers to fully leverage these tools to enhance their operations and improve service delivery to citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In line with the vision of the Nigeria Police Force to foster stronger community engagement, the IGP also encouraged all Nigerians to embrace, download, and use the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’.

“This innovative mobile application provides a platform for citizens to quickly alert the Police Force in emergencies, facilitating prompt response and assistance. The “NPF Rescue Me App” is available on both Android and ‘iOS application stores for free download and usage,” the statement added.

However, Adejobi said the IGP directed all investigation units and police formations to instantly reactivate the NPCIDC application to aid their investigations and other processes.

“The IG directed the use of the applications installed at the NPCIDC, where the biometrics and other relevant data/information of every suspect will be updated and kept for improved investigations and record keeping. This will be readily available to police operatives to ensure a credible electronic criminal database to support investigations,” the statement said.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Police working on app to monitor motor parks, hotels, others

Police working on app to monitor motor parks, hotels, others

We've been vindicated, JAMB reacts to Mmesoma's confession

We've been vindicated, JAMB reacts to Mmesoma's confession

Ebonyi govt celebrates arrest of 15 suspects of sit-at-home shooting

Ebonyi govt celebrates arrest of 15 suspects of sit-at-home shooting

ICPC says no files implicating Tinubu, debunks rumoured DSS raid

ICPC says no files implicating Tinubu, debunks rumoured DSS raid

Igbo lawyers association writes IGP, aks for Dokubo's arrest over threat video

Igbo lawyers association writes IGP, aks for Dokubo's arrest over threat video

Nigerian pilgrim returns lost ₦56m in Saudi Arabia

Nigerian pilgrim returns lost ₦56m in Saudi Arabia

Tinubu describes late FCMB founder Olasubomi Balogun as model for bankers

Tinubu describes late FCMB founder Olasubomi Balogun as model for bankers

Catholic priest tasks Edo spare parts traders on prayers

Catholic priest tasks Edo spare parts traders on prayers

Ekiti Assembly expresses confidence in Bamidele as Senate Leader

Ekiti Assembly expresses confidence in Bamidele as Senate Leader

Pulse Sports

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

4 players Chelsea MUST sell before pre-season

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Škriniar signs for PSG!

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Mason Mount: 5 other players who have worn the number 7 jersey for Manchester United

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Transfer News Live: Samuel Chukwueze to AC Milan talks ongoing as Real Madrid hijack Barcelona target!

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Mason Greenwood: Man United to make decision on striker's future before new season

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

Kamaru Usman: Nigerian Nightmare designs 'Super Eagles' themed jersey for Naija United FC

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Speaker steps down motion seeking to release Nnamdi Kanu

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Tinubu signs Executive Orders to curb arbitrary taxation policies

Mmesoma Ejikeme, the candidate with the controversial UTME score and JAMB Registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede. [Legit]

Nigerians will be shocked if we reveal details of Ejikeme's forged result —  JAMB

Ejikeme Mmesoma has refuted the forgery allegation levelled against her by JAMB. [Punch]

I didn’t forge my UTME result — Ejikeme Mmesoma