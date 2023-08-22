ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Stop complaining about police officers on social media, IGP tells Nigerians

News Agency Of Nigeria

The IGP says he can't guarantee that all his officers will behave well.

Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]
Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun [NPF]

Recommended articles

Egbetokun gave the advice during a stakeholders meeting at the Headquarters of the Police Command in Oyo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders meeting was attended by representatives of traditional and religious leaders and the leadership of the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).

There was also in attendance leaders of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Igbo and Hausa communities, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Egbetokun said Nigerians should feel free to report any complaint against police officers to the Commissioners of Police or any other senior officer that would ensure justice is done.

"If you have any complaint against the Police, don't go to the social media. Go to the Commissioners of Police in the state.

"Some of our men will misbehave, we cannot guarantee that all of them will behave well. Report to the CPs or any superior officer who will take it up and ensure justice is done.

"There are a lot of falsehood going on on the social media. If you need clarification, go to the Commissioners of Police or Police Public Relations Officers (PPROs)," he said.

Egbetokun said his mission of Police administration was to put in place professional, service-driven, rule of law-compliant and people-friendly police officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he was desirous of having a Police Force that would be able to respond adequately to the dynamics of crime and criminality in the society and ensure citizens sleep with their two eyes closed.

"Modern policing is community-based, technology-driven and intelligence-led. We are going to focus on community in all the states of the federation. But we are shifting on new policing strategies.

"We are going to adopt community policing by taking cognisance of certain peculiarities of each community through collaboration with other security agencies and state-owned security outfits to fight and reduce crime," the Acting Inspector-General of Police said.

He called for the cooperation and support of all stakeholders to achieve results and rid the society of crime and criminality.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of PCRC, Ibrahim Olaniyan, pledged the readiness of the committee to keying into the community policing strategy of the IGP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the Chairman of CCII, Niyi Ajewole, said Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole have started witnessing good results immediately Egbetokun took over as the acting IGP.

Ajewole requested for more Police Mobile Units in the state, saying the current two units in the state were not sufficient based on the vastness of the state's territory.

The IGP was at the meeting with a Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG), Sylvester Alabi, and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG) in charge of the Force's Zone II, Yomi Oladimeji.

NAN reports that the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Adebola Hamzat, annd several others were also with him.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New Minister of Interior plans to protect Nigeria's borders with tech

New Minister of Interior plans to protect Nigeria's borders with tech

Obaseki releases ₦1.3 billion for Edo traditional rulers to share

Obaseki releases ₦1.3 billion for Edo traditional rulers to share

Stop complaining about police officers on social media, IGP tells Nigerians

Stop complaining about police officers on social media, IGP tells Nigerians

Wike promises to restore streetlights, improve public transportation in FCT

Wike promises to restore streetlights, improve public transportation in FCT

Tinubu will soon change Nigeria's fortunes - VP Shettima

Tinubu will soon change Nigeria's fortunes - VP Shettima

Nasarawa working on keeping minors and adult inmates in separate prisons

Nasarawa working on keeping minors and adult inmates in separate prisons

Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu wins tribunal case filed by LP candidate

Deputy Speaker Ben Kalu wins tribunal case filed by LP candidate

Aregbesola inaugurates APC Omoluabi caucus in Osun

Aregbesola inaugurates APC Omoluabi caucus in Osun

First Lady Remi Tinubu vows her husband will leave lasting legacy

First Lady Remi Tinubu vows her husband will leave lasting legacy

Pulse Sports

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Arsenal: Arteta finally opens up on Bukayo Saka penalty snub against Crystal Palace

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Osimhen gives God glory after stunning start to new season with Napoli

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: Ngozi Okobi insists she is better than Toni Payne and should have featured at the World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Super Falcons: FIFA ranks Nigeria 10th best team at 2023 Women's World Cup

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Michelle Alozie and Davido: Super Falcons star gifts Chioma's husband jersey

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

Real Madrid star Olga Carmona loses father hours after scoring winning goal in World Cup final

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

President Tinubu’s ministerial team is a mix of politicians and technocrats.

7 Tinubu’s ministers whose portfolios meet Nigerians’ expectations

Bola Tinubu (left) shakes hands with Nyesom Wike (right) [Twitter/@officialABAT]

Full List: Wike gets FCT, Keyamo gets Aviation as Tinubu assigns ministries

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers