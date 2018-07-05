news

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has set up a specialised team to investigate the attack that led to the death of seven police officers in Abuja.

The officers were killed on Monday , July 2, 2018, at Galadimawa Junction in the Federal Capital Territory. Even though the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Anjuguri Manzah, failed to mention possible motives for the attack, reports have indicated that the officers were killed while on a stop-and-search operation.

According to a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer , DCP Jimoh Moshood, on Thursday, July 5, 2018, the IGP set up a team of specialised crack investigation detectives, police scene of crime experts and technical intelligence unit of the force to investigate the ambush attack.

The team, headed by Commissioner of Police, Bala Ciroma, has been charged with completing investigations within 21 days.

The team's main objective is to conduct a thorough investigation of the attack and promptly bring the culprits to justice by arresting and prosecuting those responsible. They are also charged with proferring strategies and recommendations to forestall similar attacks in the future.

Ciroma will be assisted by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the IGP Special Tactical Squad (STS), Deputy Commissioner of Police, Department of Operations FCT Police Command, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Police Forensic Department, and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Police Central Criminal Registry.

Others are Assistant Commissioner of Police, 2I/C IGP Intelligence Response Team, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Federal SARS, and Chief Superintendent of Police, IGPSEC.

The IGP also encouraged members of the public in the FCT to cooperate with the investigation team and provide any useful information about the attack to authorities by contacting them on 08032003913, 08061581938 and 07057337653.

DCP Moshood promised that the force will not allow the attack to affect its commitment towards preventing crimes and providing adequate protection of lives and properties in the country.