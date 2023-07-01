ADVERTISEMENT
IGP praised for gender sensitivity in deployments of 8 new Commissioners

News Agency Of Nigeria

Arase urged the IGP to consider the disadvantaged geo-political zones while forwarding subsequent proposals for the commission’s ratification.

Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun. [Twitter:@Princemoye1]
Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC Spokesman, said in a statement on Friday in Abuja that the recommendation for the appointment and deployment of eight Commissioners of Police (CPs) was fair.

Ani said the commission however reminded the I-G to ensure balanced representation of all zones in subsequent deployments.

He said that the North East and South East geopolitical zones were not appropriately represented in senior police appointments and deployments.

He said that the Police Force was yet to ensure that the two zones meet the benchmark of 15 per cent representation, as ordered by the commission at its last plenary meeting.

The PSC spokesman, however, said in spite of that, the commission had approved the appointment and deployment of the eight CPs as requested by the I-G.

He said the newly appointed CPs were Godwin Aghaulor, posted to Borno; Adelesi Oluwarotimi, Kwara; Adebola Hamzat, Oyo State; Augustina Ogbodo, Ebonyi, and Samuel Musa, Kebbi.

Others are Aderemi Adeoye, Anambra; Stephen Olarewaju, Imo and Alamatu Mustapha, Ogun.

Ani said the PSC Chairman, Dr Solomon Arase said the postings as recommended by the acting I-G was fair, especially the inclusion of women.

News Agency Of Nigeria

