The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu has ordered an investigation into the attack on the convoy of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State.

The governor’s convoy was attacked by gunmen on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Tyo Mu along Makurdi-Gboko road.

Ortom was said to be on a visit to his farm in the area when his convoy was attacked.

Narrating the incident, the governor said he was saved due to his fitness levels as he had to run for more than a kilometre when the gunmen whom he described as herdsmen tried to kill him.

However, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Mba said the Inspector General of Police has directed the commissioner of police in Benue to carry out “painstaking investigations” into the attack.

Mba in a statement on Sunday, March 21, 2021, said Adamu has also ordered the immediate deployment of a team of specialized investigators from Abuja to Benue state.

The statement reads, “The IGP has also specifically directed the CP to carry out painstaking investigations into the incident and ensure the arrest and prosecution of persons indicted in the course of the investigations.

“Meanwhile, in order to ensure a speedy, thorough and conclusive investigation into the matter, the IGP has ordered the immediate deployment of a team of specialized investigators from the force criminal investigations department, Abuja, to Benue state to provide additional investigative support to the Benue state police command.”

Meanwhile, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State had said the Federal Government should be held responsible if Ortom is assassinated.

Wike also threatened that there will be no more Nigeria if the Benue governor is killed.