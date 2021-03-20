Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State says Nigeria will cease to exist if his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom, is assassinated.

Wike also said the Federal Government will be held responsible if Ortom is killed.

The governor said this while reacting to gunmen’s attack on Ortom’s convoy on Saturday, March 20, 2021.

The gunmen were said to have trailed he governor’s convoy to a river bank in Tyo Mu along Makurdi-Gboko Road in the Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, Wike said “If you kill Ortom, then be prepared to bury Nigeria. If anything happens to Governor Ortom, the Federal Government will be held responsible and they should be prepared that there will be no more Nigeria.”

The governor also described the growing trend where the life of incumbent governors are brazenly threatened as disturbing.