Two people have reportedly died as a result of the clash between supporters of Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo better known as Sunday Igboho and herdsmen in Oyo State.

Adeyemo had on Friday, January 22, 2021, stormed Igangan, a town in the Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state to reiterate his resolve to chase herdsmen out of Yorubaland.

After addressing Igangan youths, Adeyemo and his supporters reportedly stormed the Fulani settlement in the town to eject the Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir, and other herdsmen accused of fueling insecurity in the area.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that some people were killed during the clash and properties worth millions of naira were set ablaze.

Confirming the incidents to Punch, Igangan residents said at least one youth from Igboora was killed by Fulani fighters.

Abdulkadir, the Seriki Fulani in the town also told the newspaper that one Fulani woman was killed, adding that he had fled the town before Adeyemo and his supporters stormed his community on Friday.

Recall that the activist recently issued a seven-day quit notice to the Seriki and his associates.

Meanwhile, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde had warned people fueling ethic crisis in the state to desist from such act.

The governor while receiving the new Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko on Friday reiterated his stand, saying his government would not allow anyone to foment crisis in the state under the pretense of ethnic interest.

He said, He said, “For people stoking ethnic tension, they are criminals and once you get them, they should be arrested and treated like common criminals.

“For this administration, the major pillar for us is security, because we know that all the good economic plans we have won’t be possible in an atmosphere of chaos and insecurity.

“So, when people say things that are neither lawful nor within the spirit of Nigeria’s Constitution, it is not acceptable here. And they cannot hide under the guise of protecting Yoruba’s interest to perpetuate chaos in the state.

“I am sure that since you came in, you must have heard about some things happening at Ibarapa axis of the state. I will still say it here that we are not after Hausa-Fulani. We are after criminals.

Makinde assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to synergise with all security agencies in the state to fight criminal elements.