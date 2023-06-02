The sports category has moved to a new website.
Igbo group asks Tinubu to appoint young people, retain performing appointees

Bayo Wahab

The group also urged the president to build a sustainable democracy involving youth in politics.

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]
The demand was made at a press briefing in Enugu on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

The group’s national coordinator, Comrade Igboeli Arinze, urged President Tinubu to appoint young people in his government “who will inject fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and challenge the status quo while in government.’’

The IMMG also urged the president to build a sustainable democracy involving youth in politics, noting that it will make a strong foundation for a sustainable democratic system in Nigeria.

Comrade Arinze said: “We congratulate President Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the 16th President of Nigeria.

“We are glad that a reformer like Tinubu is now in Aso Rock, and we are excited about the future.

“However, we call on President Tinubu to balance his appointments with youths to use the excessive vigour in young people to move his administration faster.

“In a rapidly changing world, it is crucial to have young minds actively contributing to policy directions.

“President Tinubu should bridge the generational gap and benefit from the fresh outlook and energy that young people bring to the table.’’

The group also urged the president to retain young and outstanding appointees of government inherited from the Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Arinze stated that there are already young people in government who have proven themselves in office.

He said, “We urge President Tinubu not to be in a hurry to remove serving government officials.

“We encourage the president to institute a committee to audit all appointees in government immediately.

“This will bring the achievements of outstanding young appointees like Engr Ahmad Salhijo Ahmad of the Rural Electrification Agency, Prince Paul Ikonne of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority, Inuwa Kashifu Abdullahi of the National Information Technology Development Agency to the limelight.

“These are skilled technocrats in government who have brought about reforms and progress in their various assignments.

“Though young, they are transformational leaders leaving an indelible mark in their various positions. Their youthful zeal and high-octane education have benefitted their various agencies.’’

President Tinubu assumed office on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, following his inauguration on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Bayo Wahab

