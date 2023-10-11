ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Igbo group asks Obi to stop insulting Nigerians over Tinubu's certificate saga

Nurudeen Shotayo

During his press conference on Wednesday, Obi alleged that Nigerians are seen as fraudsters because of the controversy over Tinubu's academic records.

President Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi [Punch]
President Bola Tinubu and Peter Obi [Punch]

Recommended articles

The group's reaction follows Obi's comments during his press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

The former Anambra State governor challenged the President to come out clean and re-introduce himself to Nigerians to end the speculations regarding his birth, education, and identity.

Obi also argued that Tinubu's Chicago State University (CSU) certificate saga has put further dents on Nigeria's image among the global community. He claimed that, as a result of the certificate brouhaha, Nigerians are now regarded as fraudsters and forgers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi called on the President to save himself and the nation from further embarrassment by coming out clean on the allegations.

But, in its reaction, the Igbo group accused the Labour Party candidate of insulting Nigerians by asking the President to re-introduce himself to millions of people who already deemed him fit to lead the nation.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, the Global President of the group and a commissioner with the Federal Character Commission FCC, Ambassador Ginika F. Tor, argued that the only thing Tinubu owes Nigerians is to take them to their desired destinations.

“I had already put up my speech and suddenly I realized that my own brother who I respect so much, Peter Obi, who is also the Presidential Candidate of the Labour party, came up on television to say that our president, a man who is the Number One man in this country should come out and explain his state. So, by now, a man who served eight years as a governor, you don’t know his state? He should tell us his background educationally. Is that right?" She asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tor said “It is an insult to Nigeria as a nation for you to call out our president who was massively supported, elected, confirmed and validated as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to come and stand before who?

"To say he is from this state, from this country, from this region, from this locality? Does he owe us that? What the President owes us now is to take us to our destination of choice."

L-R: Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi; Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu; and President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2023 election [Twitter/@FSyusuf]
L-R: Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi; Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dan Nwanyanwu; and President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before the 2023 election [Twitter/@FSyusuf] Pulse Nigeria

While expressing her disappointment over Obi's utterances, Tor urged the Labour Party candidate to "calm down" and stop causing further distractions for the President.

So, I am disappointed in a man who I respected so much, my brother, who stood in front to run for Igbos. It may not be his turn now, but it could come in future. But whatever he does now is going to play out in the future. So let us be cautious and let all Igbos not be misled by this press interview that our own brother granted.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are telling our brother, Obi, calm down, if God wanted you to be there, He would have made you the President. He did not. There is a lot of distraction on this President. Are you not bothered with the issues around the world?”, She queried.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Igbo group asks Obi to stop insulting Nigerians over Tinubu's certificate saga

Igbo group asks Obi to stop insulting Nigerians over Tinubu's certificate saga

You have 72 hours to leave our country, Niger junta tells UN official

You have 72 hours to leave our country, Niger junta tells UN official

You're not complete until you kill Boko Haram terrorists, CDS tells soldiers

You're not complete until you kill Boko Haram terrorists, CDS tells soldiers

Nigerian Air Force gets 2 additional aircraft to fight insecurity

Nigerian Air Force gets 2 additional aircraft to fight insecurity

Governor Sule resists pressure to arrest Bishop Abioye, shut down Goshen City

Governor Sule resists pressure to arrest Bishop Abioye, shut down Goshen City

FG set to release 6-month report of revenue earned from fuel subsidy removal

FG set to release 6-month report of revenue earned from fuel subsidy removal

FG proposes new social media regulations to tackle 'monster'

FG proposes new social media regulations to tackle 'monster'

Israeli air force strikes 100s of targets in Gaza Strip overnight

Israeli air force strikes 100s of targets in Gaza Strip overnight

NYSC begs employers to treat corps members like permanent staff

NYSC begs employers to treat corps members like permanent staff

Pulse Sports

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

Blessing Okagbare: Former track queen solicits support for young athlete looking to save his dad's life

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want to play till 42: Cristiano Ronaldo urges Al Nassr to extend his contract till 2027

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

I want him at Chelsea: Ex-Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi sends passionate message to Osimhen

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

‘I will work there’ - Mourinho certain of Saudi Arabia move

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Arsenal, Man City, Liverpool and Spurs: Is the Premier League set for a four-way battle?

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohabd - Police. [ChannelsTV]

Evidence links Naira Marley, Sam Larry with cyberbullying, assault of Mohbad - Police

A Nigerian police officer checking a vehicle documents at a checkpoint. [Carmart]

11 essential documents vehicle owners must have in Nigeria

Sunday Igboho is a Yoruba Nation enforcer (Guardian)

Sunday Igboho regains freedom after 2 years of trial in Benin Republic

President Bola Tinubu boasts about his capacity to make difficult decisions. [Guardian]

NADECO calls for Tinubu's resignation over certificate forgery allegations