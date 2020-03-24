Abayomi made this known on Tuesday through his Twitter handle in Lagos.

The commissioner said that the attendees might have come in contact with one of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the venue of the award.

He advised all those that attended the event to observe strict self-isolation, and call the ministry’s Toll Free line 08000corona, if they notice any of the COVID-19 related symptoms.

The commissioner urged Lagos residents to continue to take responsibility by practicing Social Distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.