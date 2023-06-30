ADVERTISEMENT
Idahosa condoles with Ovia river bridge accident victims families

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Dennis Idahosa (APC-Edo) has condoled with the families of the 11 commuters who lost their lives on the Ovia river bridge on Thursday, June 29 2023 morning.

Mr Dennis Idahosa (Credit: Punch Newspaper)
Mr Dennis Idahosa (Credit: Punch Newspaper)

He also raised the alarm over imminent danger on the bridge in Edo, if the defects on the busy Benin-Ore highway bridge were not urgently addressed. The lawmaker, who was the immediate past chairman, House Committee on Legislative Compliance, recalled his efforts in addressing the issues surrounding the Ovia River Bridge.

My motion for the rehabilitation of the failed portion of the bridge was crucial in ensuring the safety of commuters.

“However, it is disheartening to hear that it was the defect on the bridge that led to this unfortunate incident.

“I am deeply saddened to learn about the tragic accident that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 29th June at the Ovia River Bridge that resulted in the loss of many precious lives.

“On behalf of the people of Ovia Federal Constituency, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims during this time of immense grief and sorrow”, he said.

Idahosa promised to push for an immediate investigation into the cause of the accident. He said it was essential to identify the factors that led to this devastating incident, with a view to preventing any future occurrence.

The safety and well-being of my constituents is a top priority, and all necessary measures to ensure the integrity and reliability of our infrastructure must be taken.

“In the light of this unfortunate event I want to assure the families that I share in their moments of grief and that my thoughts and prayers are with them in this difficult time.

“Once again, I extend my deepest condolences to the affected families and pray that they find the strength and courage to overcome this unimaginable loss.

“May the souls of the departed rest in eternal peace,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), recalls that 11 persons were reported to have died while eight others sustained injuries in the ghastly accident. The accident involved an 18-seater bus and a truck belonging to Dangote Group on the bridge on Thursday morning.

It was gathered that a truck heading towards Benin from Lagos on top speed rammed into the bus that was said to have slowed down at the failed portion of the road.

