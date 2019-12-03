iCreate Africa sets to create 5 million jobs in 5 Years

After successfully hosting three (3) competitions across 3 Nigerian regions(Southwest, Southeast and North), iCreate now proceeds to host the National Finals in Lagos from December 4th – 5th at Landmark Center Lagos. Attendance is completely free, register at icreateafrica.com.

iCreate’s goal is fill up 5 million jobs in technical skill trades in 5 years by empowering youth with skills in demand and prepare them for jobs of the future. Fondly called The Olympics of Skills, the iCreate Skills Competition is an innovative strategy that promotes excellence in technical skills trades, adds value to skilled professions, bridges the gap between private sector, government and institutions and encourages young people to embrace skills in demand as a means to employment.

The two-day event is Africa’s Biggest Skilled Trades Job Fair, Technical and Vocational Skills competition, and TVET Conference featuring 15 skilled trades in (Construction, Creative Art & fashion, Technology, Transportation), a job fair, CV Clinic, industrial exhibition, entertainment, skills awards and lots more.

In partnership with 64 stakeholders including Government, financial institutions, industry, technical schools, trade associations and international development organisations, the iCreate Skills Competition has created a skill ecosystem that gives young people the opportunity to showcase their skills, receive training, funding capital and equipment, and connect with the global skills network.

CEO iCreate Africa, Bright Jaja is to rebrand the general perception of skilled workers and place more importance on technical and vocational skills. The mission is to address the challenge of youth unemployment and poverty in Africa through skills development. iCreate Africa develops skills through global training standards, benchmarking systems, and enhancing industry engagement. The vision is to build an Africa that has the skilled workforce to utilize its natural resources and take the lead in global discourse.

Contributor: Elo Deborah Odibo (PRO iCreate Africa)

