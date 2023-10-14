ADVERTISEMENT
ICPC to track ₦500bn constituency projects in 25 states, FCT

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ICPC said it will also be focusing on special intervention agencies and capital funds projects handling and execution of NEDC, PAP, and NDDC.

ICPC Operatives (Premium Times)
ICPC Operatives (Premium Times)

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday that the exercise would have teams tracking 1,932 projects.

She explained that the focal states for the exercise included Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Adamawa, Borno, Bauchi, Taraba, Gombe and Yobe.

Others, according to her, are Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Lagos, Ondo States as well as the FCT.

“The objectives of the exercise include improved service delivery to the people by investigating fraudulent procurement practices in the award of public contracts and full execution of all publicly funded projects.

“Execution to the specification of all projects funded by the government, ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements and ensuring that government gets value for monies spent on projects,” she said.

According to her, the commission will also be focusing on special intervention agencies and capital funds projects handling, and execution of North-East Development Commission, Presidential Amnesty Programme and Niger Delta Development Commission.

“Also, Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), Ecological Fund Office, National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), and Hydro-Electric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), amongst others, said the spokesperson.

“As usual, the exercise will be carried out by ICPC in collaboration with relevant stakeholders such as the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS), the media and civil society organisations,” she said

Ogugua noted that the 6th phase, which would commence on Oct. 16 in the six geo-political zones of the country, was coming on the heels of the massive success of the 5th phase, which took place in November 2022.

News Agency Of Nigeria

