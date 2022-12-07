ICPC gives update on D’Banj’s arrest [FULL STATEMENT]

In a statement issued on Wednesday, December 07, 2022, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, the spokesperson of the ICPC, said D’Banj “is currently assisting the investigators to unravel the circumstances of the fraud allegations by the petitioners”.

What happened: Recall that the music star was apprehended by the commission on Tuesday, December 06, 2022, — a few weeks after the 41-year-old was summoned.

D’banj is under investigation for allegedly diverting funds released for the federal government’s N-Power programme.

The statement: “In line with its mandate, the Commission had received numerous petitions on the diversion of N-Power funds running into billions of naira following the approval and release of such funds to the beneficiaries by the Federal Government. Many N-Power beneficiaries had complained over the non-receipt of the monthly funds in spite of payment by the Government,” the statement by the ICPC reads.

“About 10 persons have been invited by the ICPC over the last few months in connection with the N-Power fraud, and have been granted administrative bail after their detention. Several invitations to Mr. Oladipo Daniel Oyebanjo, to appear before a team of investigators were ignored and not honoured.

“Mr. Oyebanjo turned in himself and was taken into custody at the ICPC Headquarters on Tuesday, 6th December, 2022, and is currently assisting the investigators to unravel the circumstances of the fraud allegations by the petitioners.

“The investigation will be all-encompassing and also be extended to other collaborators of the fraud and the banks where the beneficiaries’ accounts are domiciled.”