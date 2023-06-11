The sports category has moved to a new website.
ICPC boss urges citizens to trust in God for blessings

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ICPC boss urged believers to ask God for the ability to redeem the time and not be afraid.

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye. [Twitter/@ICPC_PE]
Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye. [Twitter/@ICPC_PE]

Owasanoye gave the advice during a sermon at the House of Truth Church on Sunday in Abuja.

The theme of the sermon is: Angelic Tiding and Godly signs.

He read from the book of Luke 2:8-12.

According to him, a lot of youths are leaving Nigeria because they feel life is better out there, rather than wait for the plan and purpose of God for their lives.

He stated that some people would rather also go the extra mile to lie about their conditions, even change their names, all in a bid to leave the country.

Going out of Nigeria does not guarantee that they will be successful, it is the blessing of God that makes the difference,” he noted.

On corruption, he stated that some people had acquired assets for themselves that they could not even see or enjoy in their lifetime, because of greed.

“These are the things killing our nation, Nigeria is a blessed country that needs men of integrity to make the difference,” he said.

He stressed that God would not bless anyone involved in criminality or by committing crime, but by doing the right thing and living a good life.

The chairman added that Nigeria is a great country and needed all hands to be on deck to ensure that it became the country of the people’s dream.

He however appealed to Nigerians to believe in God and angelic ministration, because He is real, noting that some people had actually encountered angelic ministration.

Owasanoye said the advent of technology was to help people and make life easy and not to commit crime, adding that people cut corners to achieve success, instead of doing the right thing and wait for God’s blessings.

The ICPC boss urged believers to ask God for the ability to redeem the time and not be afraid.

News Agency Of Nigeria

