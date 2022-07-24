I'll call you out if your govt derails, Davido's father warns Adeleke

The senior Adeleke, who is also the father of Nigerian singer, Davido, said he would lead opposition against his younger brother if his government derailed from the main objectives.

The Punch reports that Adeleke disclosed this at the eighth convocation ceremony of his university held on the campus of the institution.

He noted that, even though Nigeria is challenged with bad leadership, the nation was also not having the best followership.

Adeleke also condemned the practice of exchanging votes for monetary gain, saying he told his brother and some governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that he should assemble the best team that would help him improve the living conditions of the people.

He argued that the governor-elect would not have any excuse not to perform as he wouldn't be bugged down by monetary demands from any godfather after election.

He said, “I told the governor-elect (Senator Ademola Adeleke) and his colleagues. I said you are lucky because you don’t have any godfather to refund any money to, so, whatever people contributed to your election is a sacrifice for a better Nigeria, for a better state.

“So, you and your colleagues are not under any pressure. The only thing you need to do out there is to go and serve the people. And I threatened them that I would be the first to call a press conference if I see things going wrong with his government.

“I will be the first to alert the world that your governor is derailing and I have told him and his team not to allow anyone that is not ready to serve; anyone that his focus is to come and look for money, to steal from the poor people, into the team.”

According to Adeleke, the future of the society will be endangered if followers are incapable of holding the government accountable.

He then recounted an incident that happened during the July 16 election when 45 members of the National Youth Service Corps did not show up at their designated polling units.

“Meanwhile, people were waiting to vote but materials, result sheets and the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System machine were taken to somewhere else, until a director started calling to make sure that those people reported to where they were supposed to, otherwise my brother wouldn’t have been the governor-elect today.

“And those who allowed themselves to be used were the NYSC; young people. It’s not commissioners in the Independent National Electoral Commission. People blame INEC, forgetting that the young ones that have been entrusted with this responsibility are the ones wrecking their own future,” Adeleke concluded.