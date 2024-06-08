I have accepted recommendation of Olakulehin as new Olubadan – Makinde

Makinde said this on Saturday during the celebration of life organised by the state government for the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, who died on March 14 after a brief illness.

The governor said that he had seen the recommendation of the Olubadan-In-Council and had accepted it.

“I have accepted it and as soon as the Olubadan Designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin is strong enough, he will be enthroned because due process has been followed,” Makinde said.

The governor said that the late Olubadan lived a fulfilled life, saying that he and the late Olubadan did things many people thought would be impossible.

“Myself and late Oba Balogun amended the Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration which revolved the enthronement of Olubadan,” he said.

Makinde said that the state House of Assembly on May 26, 2023, amended the Chieftaincy law of Oyo State and the governor no longer needs to go to the Council of Chief for the declaration of Oba again.

Speaking about Balogun, the Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Yusuf Buratai (rtd), described Balogun as a philanthropist and lover of the people.

Buratai said that Balogun served Oyo State and Nigeria in general through various charitable efforts.

Also speaking, the Olowu of Owukuta, Oba Adekunle Hammed, said the late Olubadan promoted unity within Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Hammed said the reign of Balogun witnessed a lot of transformation and his contribution to the development of the state would never be forgotten.