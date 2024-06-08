ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I have accepted recommendation of Olakulehin as new Olubadan – Makinde

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said that the late Olubadan lived a fulfilled life, saying that he and the late Olubadan did things many people thought would be impossible.

Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]
Oyo state Governor, Seyi Makinde. [Twitter/@SeyiMakinde]

Recommended articles

Makinde said this on Saturday during the celebration of life organised by the state government for the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Olalekan Balogun, who died on March 14 after a brief illness.

The governor said that he had seen the recommendation of the Olubadan-In-Council and had accepted it.

“I have accepted it and as soon as the Olubadan Designate, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin is strong enough, he will be enthroned because due process has been followed,” Makinde said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor said that the late Olubadan lived a fulfilled life, saying that he and the late Olubadan did things many people thought would be impossible.

“Myself and late Oba Balogun amended the Ibadan Chieftaincy Declaration which revolved the enthronement of Olubadan,” he said.

Makinde said that the state House of Assembly on May 26, 2023, amended the Chieftaincy law of Oyo State and the governor no longer needs to go to the Council of Chief for the declaration of Oba again.

Speaking about Balogun, the Former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Yusuf Buratai (rtd), described Balogun as a philanthropist and lover of the people.

Buratai said that Balogun served Oyo State and Nigeria in general through various charitable efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also speaking, the Olowu of Owukuta, Oba Adekunle Hammed, said the late Olubadan promoted unity within Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole.

Hammed said the reign of Balogun witnessed a lot of transformation and his contribution to the development of the state would never be forgotten.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by dignitaries within the state and Nigeria in general.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi

South African election proof that 2023 polls in Nigeria show of shame - Obi

Secondary school endures enthralling 30-kick penalty shootout to reach Cup final

Secondary school endures enthralling 30-kick penalty shootout to reach Cup final

Tinubu grants Wike's wish to name Abuja roads after Chinua Achebe, JP Clerk

Tinubu grants Wike's wish to name Abuja roads after Chinua Achebe, JP Clerk

Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza after 246 days

Israeli forces rescue 4 hostages from Gaza after 246 days

Air Peace extends Lagos-London route availability until March 2025

Air Peace extends Lagos-London route availability until March 2025

FG grants 120 youths ₦500,000 each for start-up businesses

FG grants 120 youths ₦500,000 each for start-up businesses

I have accepted recommendation of Olakulehin as new Olubadan – Makinde

I have accepted recommendation of Olakulehin as new Olubadan – Makinde

Peter Obi is a packaged fraud, just like Buhari - Sowore

Peter Obi is a packaged fraud, just like Buhari - Sowore

Lassa fever cases rise significantly with 162 deaths in 2024

Lassa fever cases rise significantly with 162 deaths in 2024

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former Lagos CP, Idowu Owohunwa. [ChannelsTV]

Encomiums trail appointment of ex-Lagos Police Commissioner as new INTERPOL boss

Minister of State, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi

Nigerians consume 1.6bn litres of milk, products annually – Minister

Research thoroughly before introducing economic policies - Bishop tells Tinubu

Research thoroughly before introducing economic policies - Bishop tells Tinubu

This is ill-timed and unnecessary - NECA knocks labour over planned strike [PBS]

This is ill-timed and unnecessary - NECA knocks labour over planned strike