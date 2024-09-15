I didn't run away - Ex-DSS boss' son Bichi speaks up after alleged $2m theft

The social media and gossip mill have been awash with reports claiming that Abba fled the country with the alleged stolen money.

The former DSS boss' son is known to be a professional footballer, who's currently unattached as the summer transfer window shuts in major European leagues.

However, he's currently exploring opportunities in Germany as he's allowed to sign for a new club due to his status as a free agent.

Reacting to the rumours at home in a podcast recorded inside a stadium in Germany, Abba was seen in a video online having a conversation with his father after his team had lost a match.

The father offered some words of encouragement to the footballer, urging him to keep his head up and never let the defeat dampen his determination for success.

“In life, you win some and lose some,” Yusu told Abba.

The exchange also involved the footballer's coach identified as Thomas. The footballer gaffer could also be heard saying their next match would be against Bayer Leverkusen.

The father expressed optimism about the upcoming game, showing his continuous support for his son’s career.