ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I didn't run away - Ex-DSS boss' son Bichi speaks up after alleged $2m theft

Nurudeen Shotayo

Bichi debunked speculations that he's currently on the run after being accused of orchestrating a $2m theft.

I didn't run away - Ex-DSS boss' son Bichi speaks up after alleged $2m theft
I didn't run away - Ex-DSS boss' son Bichi speaks up after alleged $2m theft

Recommended articles

The social media and gossip mill have been awash with reports claiming that Abba fled the country with the alleged stolen money.

The former DSS boss' son is known to be a professional footballer, who's currently unattached as the summer transfer window shuts in major European leagues.

However, he's currently exploring opportunities in Germany as he's allowed to sign for a new club due to his status as a free agent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reacting to the rumours at home in a podcast recorded inside a stadium in Germany, Abba was seen in a video online having a conversation with his father after his team had lost a match.

Abba Bichi
Abba Bichi Pulse Nigeria

The father offered some words of encouragement to the footballer, urging him to keep his head up and never let the defeat dampen his determination for success.

ALSO READ: Who is Adeola Ajayi? 5 things to know about new DSS DG

“In life, you win some and lose some,” Yusu told Abba.

ADVERTISEMENT

The exchange also involved the footballer's coach identified as Thomas. The footballer gaffer could also be heard saying their next match would be against Bayer Leverkusen.

The father expressed optimism about the upcoming game, showing his continuous support for his son’s career.

Abba has been under the spotlight since his father was replaced as DG of the DSS with several allegations ranging from bullying, theft and harassment being levelled against him.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Dangote sold petrol to us at ₦898 per litre - NNPCL

Dangote sold petrol to us at ₦898 per litre - NNPCL

I didn't run away - Ex-DSS boss' son Bichi speaks up after alleged $2m theft

I didn't run away - Ex-DSS boss' son Bichi speaks up after alleged $2m theft

Atiku donates ₦100m to victims of Borno flood disaster

Atiku donates ₦100m to victims of Borno flood disaster

Davido endorses PDP candidate, Ighodalo for Edo governorship election

Davido endorses PDP candidate, Ighodalo for Edo governorship election

NDLEA arrests businesswoman, auto parts dealer, over UK-bound cocaine

NDLEA arrests businesswoman, auto parts dealer, over UK-bound cocaine

FG declares 281 inmates missing after flood invades Maiduguri prison, 7 recaptured

FG declares 281 inmates missing after flood invades Maiduguri prison, 7 recaptured

Abuja residents selling off their big cars for fuel-efficient vehicles amid hike

Abuja residents selling off their big cars for fuel-efficient vehicles amid hike

Tinubu mourns over 40 farmers who died in Zamfara boat accident

Tinubu mourns over 40 farmers who died in Zamfara boat accident

Soldier captured, tortured by IPOB retired 6 years ago - Nigerian Army

Soldier captured, tortured by IPOB retired 6 years ago - Nigerian Army

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel scarcity worsens as NNPCL increased petrol price amid scarcity. [Punch]

Fuel scarcity: NULGE chairman dies at filling station while queuing for petrol

Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013. [Sahara Reporters]

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood: VP Shettima visits Maiduguri, offers 50 trucks of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes