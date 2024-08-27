RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Nigerians react as DSS staff celebrate Bichi’s resignation in viral video

Bayo Wahab

Yusuf Bichi former Director-General of the DSS.
The Presidency announced Bichi’s resignation in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, on Monday, August 26, 2024.

The Presidency in the same statement announced the appointment of Adeola Ajayi as Bichi’s replacement.

“President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new Directors-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the Department of State Services (DSS). Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed is the new Director-General of the NIA. Mr. Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi is the new Director-General of the DSS.” the statement read in part.

Shortly after Ajayi was announced as Bishi’s replacement, wild jubilation erupted at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja as staff members were seen in a viral video celebrating their boss’s resignation.

In another video, officials of the agency were seen throwing a party, rejoicing over Bishi’s resignation and replacement.

The videos have got Nigerians talking as some believe the wild celebration suggested the ex-DSS boss must have been a disciplinarian, who didn’t tolerate nonsense from his staff.

Others argued that the jubilation must have been inspired by the nepotism and unprofessionalism with which he allegedly led the agency, while neutrals questioned his achievement as the head of the intelligence agency.

Many other Nigerians also described the DSS staff's celebrations as unprofessional. This line of argument is predicated on the sentiment that officials of a national intelligence agency should not be conducting themselves in the manner they did in the viral videos.

It would be recalled that former President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Bichi as the DSS boss in 2018, replacing Matthew Seiyefa, who was the acting DSS Director-General at the time.

Nigerians react as DSS staff celebrate Bichi's resignation in viral video

