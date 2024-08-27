Who is Adeola Ajayi? 5 things to know about new DSS DG

Ajayi succeeded Yusuf Bichi, appointed by former President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018.

The presidency highlighted that Ajayi's appointment is pivotal for the DSS, a key player in national security and intelligence gathering.

As the new head of the agency, Ajayi is expected to introduce fresh perspectives and strategies, particularly in enhancing internal security and addressing current and emerging threats.

President Bola Tinubu expressed confidence in Ajayi's ability to reposition the DSS for improved performance, stating, "I expect the new security chief to work professionally and bring his experience to bear in tackling the security challenges bedevilling the country through enhanced collaboration with sister agencies."

Here are five key things to know about the new DSS boss:

1. Experienced Intelligence Officer

Ajayi brings over three decades of experience in intelligence gathering and security management to his new role.

His tenure in the DSS has seen him rise through the ranks due to his dedication and sharp insight in handling national security matters.

Ajayi's background is extensive, having joined the DSS in 1990 as a cadet officer.

2. Proven Leadership

Before his appointment, Ajayi held several key positions within the DSS, including the Director of Operations.

His leadership has been marked by strategic reforms and efforts to enhance the agency's effectiveness in addressing contemporary security challenges.

He has since climbed the ranks, serving as a state director in Enugu, Rivers, Bauchi, Kogi, and Bayelsa states.

3. Foreign Experience in Intelligence

Known for his diligence and analytical approach, Ajayi has received various training in Nigeria and abroad, equipping him with the skills needed for his new role.

DSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya even described Ajayi as diligent, resilient, sophisticated, proactive, and analytic.

Afunanya said, "He (Ajayi) comes to his new position with experience, capacity and immense goodwill."

4. Focus on Collaboration

Ajayi has been instrumental in fostering better cooperation between the DSS and other security agencies, as proven by his stint in other states he has served.

He believes inter-agency collaboration is crucial for addressing Nigeria's complex security landscape.

5. Task for DSS

Ajayi has been committed to strengthening the DSS's capacity to preempt and counter threats.