I can't explain the beating I received - Ajaero recounts Imo experience

The NLC president, who claimed that security operatives handed him over to thugs, narrated his harrowing experience at a world press conference in Abuja on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Appearing before journalists in a dark shade to cover his swollen eyes, Ajaero recalled that the beating he received in Imo State was better imagined than experienced.

The labour leader suffered bruises to his face after he came under attack while mobilising workers for a protest in the state capital on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo Police Command had denied any wrongdoing in the assault incident, insisting that they only intervened on the day of the protest to prevent Ajaero from being lynched by some angry workers.

But, Ajaero maintained that his ordeal was masterminded by the police, in cahoots with the Governor Hope Uzodimma government.

According to him, the NLC wrote to all the security agencies to inform them about the planned protest before the fateful day.

“I can’t explain the beating I received. They tied my hands and dragged me on the floor like a common criminal. I am not even a card-carrying member of any political party as alleged,” Ajaero recalled.

This is coming barely 24 hours before the governorship election in Imo, the home state of the labour leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, Governor Uzodimma accused the NLC president of having a vested interest in the state’s political affairs, adding that he's playing politics with labour matters in Imo.