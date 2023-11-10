ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

I can't explain the beating I received - Ajaero recounts Imo experience

Nurudeen Shotayo

While narrating his ordeal in Imo, the NLC leader said the beating he received was better imagined than explained.

Joe Ajaero [The Guardian Nigeria]
Joe Ajaero [The Guardian Nigeria]

Recommended articles

The NLC president, who claimed that security operatives handed him over to thugs, narrated his harrowing experience at a world press conference in Abuja on Friday, November 10, 2023.

Appearing before journalists in a dark shade to cover his swollen eyes, Ajaero recalled that the beating he received in Imo State was better imagined than experienced.

The labour leader suffered bruises to his face after he came under attack while mobilising workers for a protest in the state capital on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Imo Police Command had denied any wrongdoing in the assault incident, insisting that they only intervened on the day of the protest to prevent Ajaero from being lynched by some angry workers.

But, Ajaero maintained that his ordeal was masterminded by the police, in cahoots with the Governor Hope Uzodimma government.

According to him, the NLC wrote to all the security agencies to inform them about the planned protest before the fateful day.

“I can’t explain the beating I received. They tied my hands and dragged me on the floor like a common criminal. I am not even a card-carrying member of any political party as alleged,” Ajaero recalled.

This is coming barely 24 hours before the governorship election in Imo, the home state of the labour leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, November 9, 2023, Governor Uzodimma accused the NLC president of having a vested interest in the state’s political affairs, adding that he's playing politics with labour matters in Imo.

The governor quoted Ajaero to have confirmed his affiliation to the Labour Party, saying his activities in the state are, therefore, geared towards pushing his party's agenda.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kogi council chairman slumps, dies hours before election

Kogi council chairman slumps, dies hours before election

I can't explain the beating I received - Ajaero recounts Imo experience

I can't explain the beating I received - Ajaero recounts Imo experience

National industrial Court restrains NLC, TUC from nationwide strike

National industrial Court restrains NLC, TUC from nationwide strike

Tension in Bayelsa as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials

Tension in Bayelsa as PDP, APC supporters clash over election materials

INEC calls on officials to demonstrate patriotism, professionalism during elections

INEC calls on officials to demonstrate patriotism, professionalism during elections

Gov Bello urges APC stakeholders on peaceful conduct during off-cycle governorship election

Gov Bello urges APC stakeholders on peaceful conduct during off-cycle governorship election

INEC has no reason to fail in guber election in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa - ADC

INEC has no reason to fail in guber election in Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa - ADC

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Peter Mbah's victory as Enugu State Governor

BREAKING: Appeal Court affirms Peter Mbah's victory as Enugu State Governor

Election observer lists flashpoints in Bayelsa for off-cycle governorship election

Election observer lists flashpoints in Bayelsa for off-cycle governorship election

Pulse Sports

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

‘It is just who we are’ — Tottenham’s Postecoglu insists high line against Chelsea was the right call

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Giannis Antetokounmpo rocks Super Falcons jersey: declares 'Nigeria is my country'

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Was Chelsea’s first ‘statement win’ under Pochettino a step backward?

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Van Dijk states what MUST change for Liverpool to improve

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

Adin Ross: Lionel Messi outbids popular streamer on $10 million mansion in Miami

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Maj-Gen-Christopher-Musa, Chief of Army Staff [Premium Times]

Again, Defence Chief rules out coup in Nigeria, says democracy here to stay

Chief Whip of Senate, Sen. Ali Ndume [Tribune Online]

Presidential yacht has already been delivered but not yet paid for  —  Ndume

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to south over Igboho's comment

Northern group threatens to cut food supply to South over Igboho's comments

Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah

I feel for many Nigerians who can't afford to travel abroad - Kukah